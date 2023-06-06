Hawaii man pleads guilty in Yellowstone bison calf case
CHEYENNE — Clifford Walters of Hawaii pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife on May 31 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick.
Walters was charged a $500 fine, a $500 Community Service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment and a $10 processing fee, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the violation notice, on May 20, Walters approached a struggling newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley, near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. The calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River. As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway.
Visitors later observed the calf walk up to and follow cars and people. Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The calf was later euthanized by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.
There was nothing in the report that revealed Walters acted maliciously.
Yellowstone National Park wants to remind the public that approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival. Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death.
Grabski sentenced to treatment and probation
WORLAND — Jamie Lee Grabski entered a plea agreement with the state of Wyoming on May 24 in Washakie County District Court before Judge Bobbi Overfield, suspending the sentence for his case involving conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Grabski was originally arrested in November of last year following the investigation into the death of a Worland woman by fatal overdose.
Searches of her phone revealed a recent text message conversation with Grabski in which he solicited her to purchase fentanyl pills from him, according to court documents.
The charge given to Grabski carried a penalty of a 10- to 15-year prison sentence.
The charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance does not bear the consequences of the death associated with this incident.
This was the first felony Grabski committed in the state of Wyoming. However, he has an extensive criminal history in the state of Ohio, including two counts of felonious assault, illegal manufacturing of drugs and grand theft.
The terms of the plea agreement include completion of the inpatient addiction treatment program at Southwest Counseling in Rock Springs as well as three years of supervised probation.
Public Defender Michelle Burns said her client was involved in a car accident four years ago that resulted in traumatic brain injury. He is also dealing with addiction to multiple narcotics, and lost his father to addiction and his previous partner to suicide within the same week in 2019.
She said Grabski recognizes that he has an addiction and wishes to take this opportunity to “turn his life around.”
Utah woman arrested for running over man at gas station
ROCK SPRINGS — A death that occurred at the Kum & Go on 1540 9th St. is being investigated by the Rock Springs Police Department.
Public information officer Elizabeth Coontz said Rene Irisrose Daniels, 46, of Parowan, Utah, has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
On May 24, RSPD was dispatched to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in reference to an assault.
Once on the scene, officers learned that a male in his 40s had been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Officers made contact with Daniels, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, and she was arrested and booked in Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Coontz added that the RSPD is looking to find three witnesses that were pumping gas at Kum & Go, between 10:10-11 p.m. Anyone with a tip can call dispatch at 307-352-1575 and reference the case number R23-10135.
Coontz emphasized that it was not a shooting.
Bond revoked for Dell Range shooting defendant
CHEYENNE — Tirso Munguia, 19, one of the three defendants charged in connection with the shooting death of Angelina Harrison, 16, had his bond revoked last week after violating the terms of his bond by allegedly making contact with Harrison’s family.
Judge Edward Buchanan ordered the District Court to revoke Munguia’s bond, saying that he “materially violated his bond.” Buchanan also said that his bond could be reinstated on the same terms, with the condition that Munguia be subject to GPS tracking, and that he cannot leave his residence.
On May 18, Munguia was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond after coming into contact with the victim’s family at a fundraiser in Harrison’s memory, according to court documents.
“Munguia arrived at a fundraiser for (Harrison) hosted by members of (Harrison’s) family in the 200 block of East 23rd Street,” Cheyenne Police Detective Alex Huff wrote in a report. “Munguia approached members of (Harrison’s) family at the fundraiser and caused a disturbance.”
Munguia allegedly killed Harrison in January after mishandling a firearm in the backseat of a car in which both were passengers, a Cheyenne Police Department investigation concluded. He was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.
Reports by officers stated that Munguia was seated behind Harrison while Sarah Heath, 26, drove them down Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9 near Frontier Mall. Cody Nicholson, 18, was also in the car. He gave Munguia his personal firearm, which officials say Munguia accidentally fired, killing Harrison.
In early May, Munguia pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing on that charge.
The conditions of his bond stipulated that he could not make any contact with the victim’s family.
Gillette man faces $22K restitution for unemployment fraud
GILLETTE — A Gillette man pleaded guilty to misrepresenting or falsifying statements to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and was ordered to repay more than $22,000 he received in fraudulent benefits.
Klaus G. Paugsch, 49, pleaded guilty at a May 22 change of plea hearing to one of five counts of making misrepresentations or false statements in violation of the Wyoming Workers’ Compensation Act, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed the remaining four counts, per plea negotiations.
In a plea agreement, Paugsch agreed to pay $22,189.52 in restitution to DWS.
Paugsch qualified for temporary disability benefits after suffering a work-related injury in September 2020 while he was a Wyoming Lawn Pro employee, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Based on Paugsch’s application, he qualified to receive $1,835.16 in benefits each month.
As a condition of the claims, Paugsch was required to report to DWS when returning to work of any kind, including part-time or temporary, and report the gross earnings, when applicable.
In October 2022, Paugsch admitted to working for Walmart, Manpower U.S. Inc. and Thunder Basin Coal Company without notifying DWS and continuing to collect monthly benefits.
He was paid $45,995.08 throughout the 726 days he was approved to receive benefits, of which he fraudulently received $22,189.52 between Oct. 2021 and September 2022, according to the affidavit.
He now faces an open sentencing at his Aug. 29 hearing. The felony conviction carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Plea changed in harassment case
CODY — The Powell man arrested in January for harassing his ex-girlfriend at her workplace by flipping the breaker twice in order to “irritate” her pleaded guilty May 3 during a change of plea hearing.
Erik L. Jensen, 35, pleaded guilty to intent to harass and two counts of violating a protection order.
During his May 9 change of plea hearing, Jensen pleaded guilty to one count of intent to harass rather than one count of stalking, due to a plea agreement.
He was subsequently sentenced to serve between 18-24 months with credit for 101 days served.
However, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson suspended the sentence and ordered Jensen to be incarcerated in the Park County Detention Center for 19 days.
After serving his sentence — as long as he completes it without violating the rules of the Detention Center — Jensen will be placed on supervised probation for three years.
In January of last year, the Powell Police Department was dispatched to the K-Bar Saloon after receiving reports someone had manually flipped the breaker to the electrical box and the owner believed it had been done deliberately, according to the affidavit.
A few hours later, officers were dispatched to the bar again after the power was turned off for the second time, the affidavit said.
The bartender saw the suspect fleeing down the alley and identified him as Jensen, someone she had been in a past relationship with, the affidavit said. She told police Jensen had also been crouching behind the dumpster at the bar the day before he flipped the electrical box switch, the affidavit said.
At the time of the incidents in January, Jensen’s ex-girlfriend had an active protection order against him.
