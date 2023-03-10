Man drives into Walgreens, four vehicles in chase through city
GILLETTE — A 44-year-old Gillette man wanted for multiple felony warrants was arrested after he led deputies on a chase during which he drove into four vehicles and the Walgreens building the morning of March 6.
At about 9 a.m., deputies tried to stop a green 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 for speeding 36 mph in a 30-mph zone on Highway 59 near Camel Drive. The man, Rusty Locke, fled through the McDonald’s parking lot and hit three parked vehicles, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Locke then drove through Gillette for about seven minutes, trying to hit a police vehicle on Butler-Spaeth Road before sliding into a yard. He drove back onto the road headed south and hit a pickup that was also being driven on the road.
Locke continued south and sped up to 90 mph before going into the Walgreens parking lot, where he hit the northwest side of the building. He and his 24-year-old woman passenger ran away on foot before he was arrested in the Dairy Queen parking lot with the help of police officers, Reynolds said.
Locke had felony arrest warrants for bond revocation on six counts of possession and a Natrona County warrant for violating a protection order.
Locke is also a non-compliant sex offender that deputies have been trying to find, and did not have permission to drive the truck he was using.
Locke was arrested on the warrants, aggravated assault and battery, failure to register, aggravated eluding, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, two counts of hit and run of attended vehicles, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Damage from the chase is estimated at more than $10,000.
Mother who reported daughter’s cell phone ‘stolen’ faces charges
DOUGLAS — Amber Lawson (aka Amber Hagen) called the Douglas Police Department on Jan. 25 to report her daughter’s cell phone had been stolen.
The phone had been taken by a man who has guardianship of the young teen. He told police he took the phone because he found messages on it showing Lawson had been giving marijuana and nicotine to the daughter.
But after police obtained a search warrant for the phone and read more text messages, they allegedly discovered a series of texts about multiple exchanges of drugs and vape pens, some of which were being “held” by friends of the daughter at school to “keep our story straight” about where the drugs came from, according to the police affidavit.
Using that evidence, police on Feb. 16 obtained another search warrant for Lawson’s home, where they allegedly found “multiple items of suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia throughout the house.”
Among the drugs seized were baggies containing methamphetamine; four fentanyl pills, 26.76 grams of THC plant materials in various forms, half a Latuda pill and a Vyvanse pill along with three unidentified pills in a safe, and a syringe filled with meth liquid, according to court documents.
Lawson’s case was bound over to state district court Feb. 28 after the circuit court judge ruled prosecutors had enough evidence to proceed with trial on the six felony charges against her.
Included in those charges are providing marijuana to a minor under the age of 18 and delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor.
Request for murder trials to be rejoined
CODY — The trials of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams, who are charged with the murder of two-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may once again be rejoined, causing them to face a jury together.
On March 1, Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield filed a motion requesting a joint trial, despite Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield’s order in January to separate the trials.
Overfield initially gave the order separating the trials because she did not want to compromise Aune’s right to a speedy trial, which was a possibility at that time due to the numerous delays caused by Williams’ second competency evaluation.
Aune is currently scheduled to face a separate jury trial on April 17.
Hatfield filed the motion shortly after the completion of Williams’ second competency evaluation, which the court received on Feb. 27.
Hatfield said a joint trial was “in the name of judicial economy and in the public interest” and necessary because “both defendants participated in the same act,” the motion said.
Hatfield also argued that holding two trials would negatively impact witnesses.
“The evidence in this case is voluminous. The state expects to call up 50 witnesses,” the motion said. “A separate trial places an extra burden on these witnesses to sacrifice their valuable time to reappear and testify no differently than they would have in the first trial.”
Hatfield said that having separate jury trials could require a change of venue as well.
“News media reports during the first trial will likely taint a jury pool for a second trial,” the motion said. “These trials tend to take longer and are generally much more expensive.”
As of March 7, Overfield had not ruled on the motion to rejoin the trials.
