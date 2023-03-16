Laramie County man charged with 2017 Colo. murder
CHEYENNE — A Laramie County man was arrested March 9 on a felony first-degree murder warrant in connection with the May 2017 death of a Burns man in Weld County, Colorado.
Mark Dean Switzer, 71, of County Road 206 in Carpenter was taken into custody by Laramie County sheriff ’s deputies at 3:23 p.m. at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Pershing Boulevard.
According to the Weld County Sheriff ’s Office, on May 18, 2017, deputies responded to the intersection of Weld County Road 136 and WCR 77, west of Hereford, Colorado, for a report of a possible fatal traffic accident. Initial reports were that the driver of an 18-wheel semi-truck was working on the truck when it unexpectedly moved and he was run over.
However, it was later determined that Nathan T. Combs II, 49, of Burns had died from apparent gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted.
On March 10, WCSO posted on its Facebook page that its detectives conducted interviews, gathered evidence and completed other investigative work that resulted in a search warrant for Switzer’s Carpenter home.
“Several firearms and ammunition were collected during the execution of the search warrant, which were sent for testing and analysis at the Northern Forensic Regional Laboratory, the FBI, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation,” the Facebook post said.
Although Switzer is in custody, the investigation is ongoing, WCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Weld County Sheriff ’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222TIPS.Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.
Attempted murder charge reduced
GILLETTE — The attempted second-degree murder charge against a man accused of stabbing and swinging a knife multiple times at his daughter’s boyfriend last summer has been reduced to aggravated assault and battery.
He now faces up to 10 years in prison and will argue for probation at his sentencing hearing.
Umar Farooq, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to aggravated assault and battery. In a plea deal with prosecutors, the charge was reduced from an original attempted second-degree murder charge.
Farooq’s wife told police at the time of the incident that he allegedly was angry that his daughter had planned to move in with her boyfriend, a registered sex offender, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The 24-year-old boyfriend, Ian Brokenleg, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced in January 2021. Brokenleg was accused of having sex with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 when he was 17 years or older, according to court documents.
Police became involved in the incident on Aug. 26 when Brokenleg arrived at the police department with blood on his hands and clothes, claiming that his girlfriend’s father tried stabbing him.
Brokenleg said he had been dating Farooq’s daughter for about two months. She apparently had planned to move in with him, the day her father allegedly stabbed him.
Douglas man charged with six counts of sex assault of minors
DOUGLAS — A Douglas man faces up to 300 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if he is convicted on all six felony charges of sexual assault of minors filed against him.
Edward N. Ware, 53, was arrested in Douglas in late February during a police search over several days for a suicidal man with a gun making threats not only against himself but against others, according to police.
During the incident in inclement weather, two police cruisers collided while trying to box in the man, who police identified later as Ware. The accident occurred on the West Yellowstone Highway Bridge while the officers were trying to get into position to conduct a felony traffic stop, according to Douglas Police Detective Sean Leman.
Ware was bound over March 3 from Converse County Circuit Court to state district court where the trial will be scheduled.
The identities of the victims, including age and any other information that might lead to their identification, is sealed by state law and by Douglas Budget news policy.
All six charges are felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine each.
According to redacted court documents in the case, both victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged crimes, which they told police occurred between October 2022 and January 2023.
Douglas police became aware of the alleged crimes when another person reported it after hearing about it from Ware, according to the police affidavit filed with the court.
Leman said the investigation into additional allegations against Ware is ongoing and more charges may be filed in the future.
State wants to delay Aune trial
CODY — The April 17 jury trial for Carolyn Aune, who is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may be postponed because many of the state’s witnesses are unavailable that week.
Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represents the state in this case, filed a motion to delay Aune’s jury trial March 8.
The motion was filed following a March 1 motion to rejoin Aune’s case with Moshe Williams, who has also been charged in the murder of Paisleigh Williams.
Hatfield cited at least six witnesses who won’t be able to testify during Aune’s trial if it occurs April 17.
“The following designated expert witnesses, medical witnesses and law enforcement witnesses, are necessary for the prosecution of the state’s case [and] are unavailable during that time,” the motion read.
First on that list included the coroner in Colorado who performed the autopsy of Paisleigh Williams.
The emergency room doctor on duty when Paisleigh arrived at the hospital as well as several pediatricians and at least one police officer were also unavailable for an April 17 trial.
“It is in the best interest of justice that this trial be continued,” the motion read.
Hatfield asked for the trial to be rescheduled, preferably on a date that “will allow all witnesses in this matter enough time to readjust their schedules, and take into account the seasons when travel may be difficult,” the motion read.
The trial is estimated to take at least 10 days, the motion said.
Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield had scheduled a hearing March 16 to address the recently released competency evaluation of Moshe Williams and all outstanding motions still requiring a ruling, including Hatfield’s motion to rejoin and motion to postpone the trial.
From Wyoming News Exchange