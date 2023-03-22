Swastika reported in public park removed
JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department responded March 9 to a report that a swastika had been carved into a wooden bench in a public park on Deloney Avenue.
The person who reported the swastika had contacted police through their website that morning, asking for the symbol to be taken down.
According to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department, an officer investigated and took photographs of the swastika, which Ruschill said was about the size of a silver dollar, or about one inch in diameter.
Steve Ashworth, the Director of the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed in an email that the swastika was removed within an hour of his department being notified.
Ashworth said the swastika was there “less than two days.”
“We have seen one swastika in the past, a couple of years ago,” Ashworth said in an email. “We see very little — if hardly any — hate graffiti, mostly profanity.”
Ruschill confirmed that since December, there have been no other reports.
At this time, Ruschill said police do not have any leads. The incident was ultimately referred to Parks and Rec.
The swastika has roots to many cultures including Mesopotamia and Scandinavia, as well as early Christian and Byzantine art. It’s most commonly known as a symbol of Nazism or Neo-Nazism.
Woman alleged to have drunkenly crashed into restaurant
POWELL — Prosecutors say a drunk driver crashed through the wall of a Cody restaurant the night of Sunday, March 19, temporarily trapping a man under her truck.
Heather L. Johnson, 58, is facing a felony count of causing serious bodily injury while driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Johnson is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence for a third time in 10 years and reckless driving.
As of the afternoon of Monday, March 20, she remained in the Park County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000, cash or surety.
Johnson is alleged to have driven into the front entrance of El Vaquero shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Mexican restaurant, located just off of Bighorn Avenue/U.S. Highway 14-A, was closed at the time, but there were still people inside.
Cody police said Johnson’s Dodge pickup entered the south end of the building and went into a private room that’s separate from the restaurant’s dining area.
Charging documents and comments from a prosecutor indicate that a young man was inside the room, and that Johnson’s truck pinned him to a chair. When they arrived on scene, members of the Cody volunteer fire department were able to lift the vehicle enough to free the trapped man. He was taken to Cody Regional Health, where police said he received treatment and was later released.
Johnson was also taken to Cody Regional Health, where she told a nurse she’d drunk “approximately 32 ounces of vodka,” according to an affidavit from Cody Police Officer Tom Wilshusen.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for March 27.
Williams deemed competent once again
CODY — Moshe Williams, one of the two defendants charged with the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, was found competent to stand trial for the second time.
In response, the state, represented by Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, has asked Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield to rejoin Williams’ case with Carolyn Aune’s case.
During a March 16 hearing on Williams’ competency evaluation, counsel for Williams — Dylan Rosalez — said, “We have received the independent evaluation and we will accept the findings of both evaluations that Mr. Williams is fit to proceed.”
In October of last year, Rosalez had requested a second opinion after receiving the first competency evaluation, which found Williams was mentally competent to stand trial.
During the hearing, counsel for Aune, Elisabeth Trefonas, objected to Aune not being able to receive and review Williams’ competency evaluations.
“We are entitled to review those to make our own determination as to whether or not there’s any exculpatory evidence,” Trefonas told Overfield.
Exculpatory evidence is favorable to a defendant, absolving them of alleged fault or guilt.
Hatfield agreed that Trefonas should have access to those reports.
Overfield told Hatfield to file a motion so the evaluations could be reviewed by Aune’s counsel in private in the judge’s chambers.
Rosalez maintained his objection to sharing the competency evaluations with Aune’s counsel, but told Overfield, “The way we’re proceeding is appropriate.”
From Wyoming News Exchange