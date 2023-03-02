Cheyenne man gets 7-9 years in prison for stabbing mother
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Feb. 24 in Laramie County District Court for stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment in January 2021.
Antonio Landeroz, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison.
A request from the defense for Judge Thomas Campbell to consider probation for the charge of aggravated assault was denied due to the “incredibly violent nature of (Landeroz’s) act.”
For one count of felony theft, Landeroz was sentenced to an additional five to seven years in prison, suspended in favor of five years of probation.
“Since the time I’ve been in this facility, I’ve been doing a lot to push myself mentally and make sure I don’t end up in the same situation again,” Landeroz said Feb. 24. He said he would work to “fix relationships with my family as best as I can and as soon as I can.”
Brandon Booth, Landeroz’s court-appointed attorney, said his client had a difficult childhood, saying he first used marijuana at age 8 and alcohol at age 10. Booth also attested to observing signs of experiencing mental and physical abuse.
He noted that both of Landeroz’s parents served prison sentences during his youth. Booth also emphasized his client’s remorse and the fact that he took responsibility for his actions, denying any influence of drugs or alcohol in relation to the crime.
A significant portion of the sentencing hearing also covered ensuring rehabilitation opportunities were available for Landeroz while he serves his prison sentence.
The victim, Gloria Landeroz, also spoke at the sentencing.
“I pray he’s not punished. He’s so young,” she said.
Man charged after $22K in fraudulent disability benefits
GILLETTE — A Gillette man is accused of defrauding the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services out of more than $22,000 by continuing to file temporary disability claims for about a year after returning to work.
Klaus G. Paugsch, 49, waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 31 and was bound over to District Court on five felony counts of making misrepresentations or false statements in violation of the Wyoming Workers' Compensation Act.
Paugsch qualified for temporary disability benefits through the department of workforce services after suffering a work-related injury in September 2020, while he was a Wyoming Lawn Pro employee, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Based on Paugsch’s application, he qualified to receive $1,835.16 in benefits each month.
As a condition of the claims, Paugsch was required to report to the department of workforce services when returning to work of any kind, including part-time or temporary, and report the gross earnings when applicable.
The agency learned that Paugsch began full-time work with Walmart on Oct. 20, 2021, about a year after his initial claims. He didn’t notify the agency of his employment and continued to apply for and collect temporary disability benefits, according to the affidavit.
The five charges against him stem from false reports he is accused of making from Jan. 5, 2022 through April 27, 2022.
In that time, he worked for Walmart, then picked up work with Manpower U.S. Inc. and became a Thunder Basin Coal Company employee in June 2022.
Paugsch was paid $45,995.08 throughout the 726 days he was approved to receive benefits, of which he fraudulently received $22,189.52 between Oct. 2021 and September 2022, according to the affidavit.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Leyva changes pleas to fewer charges
PINEDALE — At what would have been his Feb. 21 pretrial conference before a rapidly approaching March 13 trial, Nicholas A. Leyva, of Daniel, changed his pleas to two felony assault charges.
Leyva has been in custody since his Aug. 21, 2022, arrest, after he and his husband Dr. Buck Wallace had a domestic dispute about their pending divorce, according to court records.
Leyva was charged with aggravated assault and battery for a striking injury to the head with an unidentified object, aggravated assault and battery with a foot on the throat, felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanors of domestic battery, property destruction and breach of peace.
Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich later added a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Leyva pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at his 9th District Court arraignment before now-retired Judge Marv Tyler. The case was assigned to newly appointed Judge Kate McKay, who heard Leyva’s changed pleas of no contest on Feb. 21.
Melinkovich proposed the plea agreement, filed Feb. 14, saying if Leyva pleaded guilty or no contest to one charge of aggravated assault and battery plus the strangulation charge, the county attorney would ask Judge McKay to dismiss the other charges. These pleas are “cold” — meaning Leyva was not offered reduced sentences and Leyva’ attorney Alex Freeburg and Melinkovich will argue for appropriate sentences before Judge McKay at an as-yet unscheduled sentencing hearing. The only concession in the plea agreement is that sentences would run concurrent, or at the same time.
Contractor charged with fleecing homeowner
DOUGLAS — A Douglas independent contractor has been bound over to state District Court on a charge of defrauding a homeowner of more than $27,000 that was supposed to be used for work on his home.
John Joshua Frausto, date of birth 1979, was bound over from Converse County Circuit Court to District Court on Feb. 15 to face trial on the single felony charge.
If convicted, he faces up to $10,000 in fines and 10 years in prison.
According to the police affidavit filed with the court, Frausto — operating under the business name Blue and J Custom Remodeling Inc. — allegedly accepted a $27,372 advance payment from Wes Morris for work to be done at his home.
The check was cashed in March 2021 and deposited into an account that was closed sometime before October 2022.
In mid-November 2022, Morris told investigators that Frausto was to start work on the project by May 2021, but by June he stopped answering phone calls or emails and had not begun any of the work promised under the contract that was signed on the same day as the check was written.
An arrest warrant was issued for Frausto in November 2022 when the charges were initially filed in circuit court. Frausto is out of jail on bond pending further proceedings in district court.
Prosecution defends deputies’ drug search
PINEDALE — In response to a public defender’s motion that deputies illegally searched the home of Tanner C. Moceika, of LaBarge, before he was charged with felony possession of meth, the state replied the Feb. 20, 2022, warrantless search was justified.
Looking at the same video, the defense and prosecution reached very different conclusions.
Public defender Rachel Weksler’s Feb. 6 motion to suppress the “illegal search” and resulting charge argues that Sublette County deputies Danielle Cooper and Krystal Mansur went by Moceika’s Marbleton home in their separate vehicles, saw his door cracked open and “pushed the barely cracked door open and proceeded to search the residence without a warrant.”
In his Feb. 21 response, Sublette County Deputy Attorney Adrian Kowalski asks 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay to deny the defense motion to suppress the evidence gathered against Moceika.
“The deputies announced their presence and knocked on the door,” Kowalski wrote. “The door seems to have opened further upon being knocked. At this time, Deputy Cooper observed ‘pipes’ in plain view.”
Kowalski referred to the “emergency aid exception” if there is a reasonable belief of an emergency that requires their “immediate action.”
The door was open in the middle of a winter day with snow on the ground; no one responded to their repeated announcements; the owner’s car was parked; no lights were on; meth pipes were in plain sight and the “house was in a state of disarray.” Potential emergencies might have been a burglary, home invasion, medical emergency or drug overdose,” Kowalski said.
Their entering the home “was justified” under this exception, Kowalski concluded.
Judge McKay ordered the motion to suppress hearing for 10 a.m. March 9.
From Wyoming News Exchange