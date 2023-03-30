Sundance man charged with aggravated assault, child abuse
SUNDANCE — Josh Idler of Sundance faces a series of charges related to reports of violence and abuse, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse.
The allegations come from a series of interviews conducted with a number of alleged victims, which took place on Feb. 27 and concerned incidents that allegedly took place between November 2019 and February 2022.
Idler faces two counts of child abuse for allegedly intentionally or recklessly inflicting physical injury on a child under the age of 18 as a person responsible for that child’s welfare, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
He also faces two counts of aggravated assault and battery, a felony with the same maximum penalty, for allegedly attempting to push a person out of a moving vehicle and kicking a woman he knew was pregnant.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges of battery: intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to another by use of physical force.
Idler also has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact: touching another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner without intentionally using sufficient physical force to cause bodily injury to another, for allegedly throwing a shovel at one male victim and hitting a second victim’s head against a truck.
Idler has two previous convictions for child abuse in 2021 and two previous convictions for domestic battery in 2021.
Woman charged for making ‘jailhouse booze’
CODY — The Cody woman arrested in February for a fourth and fifth offense of possessing drugs along with a second offense of driving under the influence of controlled substances was charged March 14 for making “jailhouse booze” while an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.
Patricia Gail Shew, 61, was charged with taking contraband into a penal institution or correctional facility, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of $2,000 or both.
According to the charging documents, Shew intentionally possessed and combined ingredients to make the contraband, specifically intoxicating liquor.
Park County Deputy Corey Zubik conducted a cell search at the detention center on the afternoon of March 14 and found a cup hidden under Shew’s bunk and surrounded by items, including a bag stuffed with bread.
The cup contained what looked like orange juice, Zubic wrote in an affidavit, but further investigation revealed it was not orange juice.
“The liquid had deteriorated to a state which suggested longer than a three day period to make alcohol,” said Zubik.
He deemed the liquid “jailhouse booze” — made from fruit and bread and stored in a warm place to allow for fermentation.
Shew pleaded not guilty to the contraband charge.
Shew was initially incarcerated Feb. 1 after Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson conducted a traffic stop on her after he observed her driving over the center line on Big Horn Avenue, the affidavit said.
Methamphetamine and amphetamines were found in her car. Charges against Shew include two counts of DUI of controlled substances and two counts of possession of controlled substances.
She was given a $20,000 bond and has remained an inmate at the Park County Detention Center since her initial arrest. She now faces a jury trial in August on the contraband charge.
Police seeing a ‘smorgasbord’ of illegal drugs
POWELL — In his 35 years in law enforcement, “there’s always been one drug that’s been predominant,” said Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.
However, that’s not the case right now.
While his department knows fentanyl is spreading across the state, “it’s almost … a level playing field in what we’re seeing. It’s not limited to or predominantly cannabis, or heroin or meth,” Eckerdt said. “Meth still has a strong presence in the state, but we’re seeing everything.”
He referenced a case from earlier this month, in which a Colorado woman was caught with a variety of controlled substances at the Super 8 Motel.
In a March 12 search of Rosalie M. Hosking’s suite, Powell police say they found more than 38 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 17 grams of meth, 1.5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms and THC hash and five marijuana joints; some of the narcotics had reportedly been stashed inside hairspray bottles with a false top.
“It’s a smorgasbord,” Eckerdt said of the drugs that Powell police are encountering.
Hosking stands charged with three felony and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance. Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah initially set her bond at $150,000 cash, but later lowered it to $50,000 cash or surety.
Hosking made bail on March 23 and is now free as she awaits an arraignment in Park County District Court.
Sundance man accused of possessing child porn
SUNDANCE — Charles Flint of Sundance faces four felony counts of possession of child porn.
In October 2022, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received information from Microsoft Online Operations that a user of Microsoft Bing Images was in possession of suspected child pornography. The information was referred to the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and an agent tracked the user to Flint at his Sundance address.
The agent learned that Flint had felony convictions for sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child in Colorado in 2007. He also found that Flint is a registered sex offender in Wyoming.
The agent obtained a search warrant for Flint and his Sundance address on Feb. 27. The warrant was executed on March 1.
In a recorded interview, Flint allegedly admitted that there was child pornography on his laptop and said he obtained it from the internet. During the search, the laptop computer was located and several images of child pornography were allegedly discovered.
Flint was placed under arrest on March 1 and transported to the Crook County Detention Facility. He has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Kidnapping charges dropped against Gillette man
GILLETTE — Kidnapping charges have been dismissed for a man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days, but he still faces potential prison time for a drug charge.
Jason John Black, 48, pleaded guilty March 1 to felony meth possession and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
Two counts of felony kidnapping and another domestic battery misdemeanor were dismissed, per a deal with prosecutors.
In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a five- to seven-year prison sentence for the meth charge and concurrent 180-day jail sentences for the two domestic battery convictions.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about how she had not returned home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave, and he dragged her back inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone. He then hit her in the face with the corner of her phone, according to court documents.
His girlfriend said Black was not drunk during the fight, but he may have been high on meth.
She was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.
Black was found with a plastic pill bottle wrapped in green electrical tape that held two bags of meth, totaling 8 grams without packaging, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
