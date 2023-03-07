Alcohol-involved arrests dominate statistics locally, statewide
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police reports 68% of arrests in Sheridan County involved alcohol in 2021. While data for 2022 is not yet available, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said this number is historically consistent for the county.
As reported by WASCOP, 344 of 503 total offenses in Sheridan County involved alcohol. Seventeen of 20 vehicle crashes in Sheridan County were reported to involve alcohol. Compared across counties, Sheridan was listed third, behind Teton County and Fremont County, as a county with significantly higher rates of alcohol-involved offenses than the state average of 57%.
In 2021, nine of 11 assaults and 23 of 42 domestic violence offenses involved alcohol. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the lowered inhibition that comes with alcohol consumption can compound with underlying issues, potentially resulting in violent offenses.
“While last year we didn’t have any reports of assault on a peace officer, at least listed in the [WASCOP] report, historically 100% of all interference and resisting arrest have involved alcohol,” Ringley said.
As stated in the WASCOP report, the number of alcohol-involved arrests has declined statewide in recent years but alcohol remains the drug with the biggest impact on crime statewide.
WASCOP reports incidents of assault, disturbance, child abuse and domestic violence are all heavily influenced by alcohol and, in the past 10 years, statistics show the two crimes that account for the greatest number of arrests in Wyoming are driving under the influence and public intoxication. Together, these two crimes have accounted for an average of 45% of all custodial arrests over the past decade.
Dominguez said the key to lowering the number of alcohol-involved crimes could lie in addressing the roots of the problem, one being the lack of adequate mental health resources locally and statewide.
Man has three run-ins with police in 24-hour span
GILLETTE — Within a 24-hour span, a 23-year-old man had three run-ins with law enforcement, including an intoxication arrest and a couple of shoplifting citations.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, a Walmart employee told police he suspected two men, 23 and 33, of shoplifting from the store. A shopper saw the men concealing something in a backpack.
Police contacted the two men and learned they were hiding a bottle of vodka in the backpack. Police confiscated the alcohol, and the 33-year-old was ticketed for open container. Officers warned the two men about being drunk in public and let them go, Welch said.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, police were called out to Walmart after an employee reported the younger man had returned to the store after being asked to leave. The employee said the man was catcalling employees and female customers.
Police found the man was much more drunk than he had been earlier in the night. He was arrested for intoxication, Welch said, and verbally trespassed from the store. This is the man’s fifth intoxication arrest.
At 5:50 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Walmart staff called police to report the man had tried to steal a coat and sunglasses, worth $72.63. The man admitted to doing this. He did not remember the verbal trespass warning from the night before due to his “extreme intoxication level” at the time, Welch said.
The man was ticketed for shoplifting and once again was trespassed, this time verbally and in writing, from the store.
During the investigation, police learned that the man had left the store Friday, March 3, with a blanket he did not pay for. He was ticketed again for shoplifting, Welch said.
Judge rules Aune to remain in jail until April trial
CODY — Cody resident Carolyn Aune, one of the two defendants charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will have to remain in jail until her April trial despite her request to live with a sponsor.
During a March 1 hearing, Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield denied a motion filed by Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, which requested Aune’s bond be reduced, allowing her to be released and live with a sponsor until her trial date.
Trefonas said during the hearing that Aune was not a flight risk and had obtained housing with a person currently living in Cody. She further argued that Aune had made arrangements to obtain an ankle monitor and that she is currently in therapy.
Trefonas also noted that Aune had no prior criminal history other than the current charges, and that the Park County Detention Center, where Aune has been in custody for two years, was never meant to be a long-term facility.
Trefonas asked Overfield to release Aune on an unsecured or signature bond in an amount decided by the court.
“Ms. Aune is very dangerous and she needs to remain in custody,” said Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield. “The state will present evidence of multiple instances of abuse to the victim in this case.”
Hatfield added that Aune currently faces two felony counts of interference with peace officers.
“She can’t even behave herself while she’s in jail,” he said. “She’s battering detention deputies. Can she be trusted out on the street? The state would say emphatically, ‘No.’”
Hatfield disagreed with releasing Aune to a person whom the state doesn’t know, and said ankle monitors “do not protect society.”
Overfield agreed with Hatfield and did not change the trial date of April 17.
