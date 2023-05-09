Hunter to pay $10K after mistaking grizzly for black bear
POWELL — Although a judge praised a Cody hunter for his “very responsible” decision to self-report the violation, the man must pay $10,000 for his role in the mistaken killing of a grizzly bear last spring.
During a May 2022 hunt with his son in the North Fork area, Joel Proffit mistook the grizzly for a black bear and directed the teen to shoot the animal, charging documents say.
After the boy killed the bear and Proffit got a better look, he became concerned it might be a grizzly and contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
In late March, Proffit pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory before or after the fact to taking a grizzly bear without a proper license.
Grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remain on the endangered species list and cannot be hunted.
Under a deal struck with Park County prosecutors, Proffit’s plea was deferred.
As long as he obeys the law for the following year and pays $10,000 in restitution for the dead bear and $120 in court fees and assessments, the case will be dismissed without a finding of guilt. He has a year to pay off the sum.
“I’m convinced, I know from reading the reports [that] you did the right thing immediately, as you should have done. And that speaks very well of you,” Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm, of Worland, told Proffit at a March 30 sentencing. “So I’m looking forward to you being successful here in your probation, so this will be dismissed.”
Man who assaulted daughter’s boyfriend gets jail, probation
GILLETTE — A man who was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder for swinging a knife multiple times at his daughter’s boyfriend last summer has been sentenced to jail and probation on a reduced charge.
The charge was reduced to aggravated assault and battery per a plea deal with prosecutors that recommended up to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea.
At Umar Farooq’s sentencing hearing April 25, District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a suspended six- to eight-year sentence and a 365-day split-sentence to serve in jail, according to court documents.
Upon release, Farooq, 48, will enter three years of supervised probation.
He also was fined $10,000, half of which was suspended.
Farooq’s wife told police at the time of the incident that he was angry that his daughter had planned to move in with her boyfriend, a registered sex offender, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The 24-year-old boyfriend, Ian Brokenleg, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced in January 2021. He was accused of having sex with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 when he was 17 years or older, according to court documents.
Police became involved in the incident at about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26 when Brokenleg arrived at the police department with blood on his hands and clothes, claiming that his girlfriend’s father tried stabbing him.
He had a two-inch cut on the palm of his left hand that was fresh and actively bleeding, according to court documents.
Prior to allegedly stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend, Farooq had gone to Brokenleg’s workplace and caused a scene, screaming at him and leading to law enforcement arriving to give Farooq a trespass notice, according to court documents.
Restitution requested in aggravated assault case
PINEDALE — Ahead of the July 17 jury trial of a former Big Piney man accused of attacking another local man last year, the prosecution submitted a notice to seek $43,081.08 restitution for the victim’s medical expenses.
Chett L. Whitman, 26, who is living and working in Arizona and New Mexico, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly attacking Christopher Meeks, of Daniel.
Whitman is charged with brutally beating Meeks behind a Pinedale bar late on July 9, 2022, during Rendezvous.
Off-duty EMTs helped stabilize the unconscious Meeks, who was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic and then life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit.
Angry citizens and witnesses gathered at the Sublette County commissioners’ July 19, 2022, meeting to question Sheriff KC Lehr about Whitman’s not being in custody. Whitman was arrested hours later.
Then-Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws set Whitman’s bond at $50,000 surety, which Whitman met, and he was released.
Whitman was not arraigned in 9th District Court until Oct. 27, when he pleaded not guilty before former Judge Marv Tyler, who allowed Whitman to work and travel between Arizona and New Mexico. His trial was set for May 8.
Whitman waived his right to a speedy trial, which 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay rescheduled for July 17 after Whitman fired his original attorney, Rives White, and hired Dave McCarthy of Rawlins.
Whitman’s new pretrial conference is set for June 22.
The restitution list filed April 25 by Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich shows that Meeks was awarded $25,000 from the Wyoming Division of Victim Services and personally incurred another $18,081.08 in medical expenses which include monthly reconstructive treatments at the Teton Valley Health Clinic in Jackson and a July 10, 2022, invoice from the Sublette County Hospital District.
From Wyoming News Exchange