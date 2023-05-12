Potential plea agreement is in works for drug distributor
CODY — A potential plea agreement is in the works for the Powell man implicated last year as a large-scale drug distributor in the state by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Jose Delacruz Guerra, 31, was initially going to face a jury trial in June, but his counsel, senior assistant public defender Sarah Miles, filed a motion to postpone the trial since she and the state are in the process of plea negotiations, the motion said.
Guerra was charged in December of last year with three counts of unlawful delivery, one each for methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl/oxycodone.
In December of last year, DCI agents found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of cocaine and more than 100 doses of counterfeit oxycodone tablets during a search of his residence and vehicles, the affidavit said.
During a traffic stop in December of last year, Powell police officers also found more than $12,000 banded in $1,000 increments in his car as well as two cellphones containing contact information for two people DCI had already identified as co-conspirators in drug distribution, the affidavit said.
According to the motion filed May 5, in addition to a possible plea agreement, Miles needed more time to review the case and prepare for trial or “reach a resolution with the state.”
If a plea agreement cannot be reached, Guerra will face a rescheduled jury trial on July 18, the motion said.
The state, represented by Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele, also filed a motion on May 5 to postpone the pretrial conference in Guerra’s case.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had not yet ruled on the motions as of Tuesday, May 9.
Gillette teen ticketed after school shooting threat
GILLETTE — A 15-year-old student at the YES House was ticketed for breach of peace the morning of Tuesday, May 9, after threatening a school shooting out of frustration.
Police said there appeared to be no means to carry out the threat. When contacted at about 9:45 a.m. that day, the student admitted to making the threat because she had been upset, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The report is one of a number of recent school shooting reports, including a Sage Valley Junior High student who was ticketed for breach of peace and banned from the school earlier this week after a shooting threat he allegedly made last week.
Wasson said that most of the investigations have found the threats are made without “a student having the means to carry them out.”
“If it seems like they’re occurring more frequently, it’s because more people are saying something when they hear something,” he added.
Wasson said police continue to work with the schools to make sure students are safe.
Two Twin Spruce Junior High students were arrested for terroristic threats last month for allegedly making separate threats over the course of a couple weeks that were believed to be related.
Those incidents followed a series of “swatting” calls that falsely reported school shootings at a number of high schools throughout Wyoming, including Campbell County High School, the morning of April 3.
That same week, an apparent threat circulating on Snapchat among CCHS students was investigated and unfounded.
It was determined to be from a 2018 incident at Clovis High School, or “CHS,” in New Mexico, and to have been spread by a former Gillette student currently living in Texas.
Man arrested for six felonies after fleeing law enforcement
GILLETTE — A 31-year-old man was arrested on six felony charges after he fled from law enforcement and carjacked a truck the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the man, Coy Yellow, because he was a suspect in a domestic incident in Rozet. Deputies were headed east on Wyoming Highway 51 when they saw Yellow headed west in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis about 8 miles out of Gillette, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The deputies turned around and tried to stop Yellow, but he continued driving, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, Reynolds said.
Spike strips were deployed three times, but Yellow was able to avoid them.
In the course of the pursuit, Yellow drove into oncoming traffic to avoid the spike strips, drove through a backyard in a subdivision and struck a patrol truck driven by a deputy. Reynolds said Yellow appeared to intentionally strike the patrol vehicle.
Yellow finally parked in the lot of a Shell gas station and got out with a loaded 9mm handgun. He ran toward a white Ford F-350, which was occupied by a 53-year-old man, and held the man at gunpoint until he gave up the truck.
Yellow got into the truck, and deputies and a police officer entered the truck through the passenger side and grabbed the gun, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. A struggle ensued inside the cab, and Yellow was eventually placed into custody.
He claimed to have used fentanyl, and he was taken to the emergency room to be treated. While at the hospital, a fentanyl pill was found in his sock, Reynolds said.
After Yellow was treated, he was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, felony destruction of property, felony interference, felony eluding and felony possession of a controlled substance.
From Wyoming News Exchange