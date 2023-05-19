Motion made to join Bohm, Covell trials
PINEDALE — The separate trials of two Marbleton residents facing almost identical charges for meth delivery and possession might be joined together into one trial for both.
Jayden L. Bohm and Leon E. Covell IV were charged separately — after the same series of incidents – with felony meth delivery, conspiracy to commit a meth delivery and meth possession — and both pleaded not guilty in 9th District Court with both jury trials “stacked” to begin July 17, court records show.
They were arrested after one confidential source contacted Sublette County Detective Karson Turner on Jan. 20 to claim they could help set up a meth deal with Bohm at the Spur Bar, records show.
On Feb. 3, a different confidential source contacted Turner about another meth deal that Covell allegedly participated in, according to court records.
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Adrian Kowalski filed the trial-joinder motion in late April.
“Here, joinder is appropriate because both Ms. Bohm and Mr. Covell are charged with the same offenses, which arise of the same set of acts or transactions and there is minimal if any apparent prejudice,” he wrote. “The same witness testimony and evidence is expected to be produced in both trials.”
Both had bonds set at $15,000 cash only; both later posted reduced surety bonds. Covell was arrested May 10 for a bond violation.
Their pretrial conferences are set for June 22.
State drops case against Wapiti resident Nina Webber
POWELL — Wapiti hunter and Republican leader Nina Webber has been cleared of allegations that she recklessly fired her rifle during a November elk hunt.
At the request of Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric, the pending case against Webber was permanently dismissed on Wednesday, May 17. “It’s unfortunate that it had to get this far,” Webber said, “and it’s very fortunate that Bryan Skoric and [Circuit Court Judge Joey] Darrah saw to dismiss with prejudice based off of the lack of evidence.”
The reckless endangerment charge stemmed from complaints by two North Fork residents, who reported that multiple bullets whizzed over their heads on Nov. 30.
A large group of people had been hunting in a nearby field that morning; then-Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said Webber was cited because she had been pointing her rifle in that direction.
However, Skoric said timestamped photographs and other evidence he later received showed that Webber “hadn’t even fired a round at the time that the initial call went in.” The complaint was reportedly made at around 7:15 a.m., while Webber didn’t fire her rifle until around 8 a.m.
In a statement, Webber said she was targeted because of her position as the Wyoming Republican Party’s national committeewoman and as a prior candidate for House District 24, noting then-Sheriff Steward was critical of her candidacy.
“As you know, it’s been ‘open season’ on conservative Republicans, and I was the victim of a political ‘hit job’ by virtue of being the Republican National Committeewoman for Wyoming,” Webber said.
For his part, former Sheriff Steward — who left the office in January to become a county commissioner — said there was nothing political about the case.
“It had nothing to do with any of my feelings,” he said Wednesday, “because I wasn’t involved in the case, in any of the investigation.”
Vandalism, property destruction prove difficult to investigate
SHERIDAN — While incidents of vandalism are not unusually common in Sheridan County, the cases reported are often incredibly difficult to solve, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson.
Ringley said SPD has received 57 reports of vandalism since Jan. 1, 2022. Of those, seven have been solved. Ringley said a number of factors complicate the process of identifying a suspect in vandalism and property destruction cases.
“Vandalism is difficult to solve often because it happens in remote places and in places without surveillance cameras,” Ringley said. “The common theme is often that suspects are minors and … the parents don’t know where their children are or what they’re doing after dark.”
Such is the case throughout the county as well, said Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson. When incidents of vandalism occur on private property or in remote areas, they sometimes aren’t noticed or reported until months later. Combined with a general lack of surveillance cameras out in the county, circumstances such as this can render vandalism cases nearly impossible to solve, Johnson said.
“Check out your property,” Johnson said. “Even on your own acreage, it’s always worth your time. Make sure that your things are still in the condition they were when you parked them.”
“In my experience I would say generally it’s folks out horsing around or whatever you want to call that, causing problems where they don’t need to be,” he added. “Especially if there’s cameras in the area, the sooner that something is recognized as having been damaged, it’s easier for us to potentially locate a suspect.”
From Wyoming News Exchange