Former Rock Springs mayor ordered to pay $5K
ROCK SPRINGS — Former Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo, who pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, was sentenced April 25 to pay a fine of $5,000.
Kaumo was accused of taking advantage of his mayoral status to win an engineering deal for his own company, JFC Engineers, on the Bitter Creek construction project.
He faced five counts of official conduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
He also was charged with one count of conflict of interest stemming from the same incident.
The charges could have cost the former city leader $5,000 each.
In determining the sentence, Third Judicial District Judge Michael Greer considered the good Kaumo had done for the city of Rock Springs during his time as mayor and the growth that occurred under his leadership.
The judge had also pointed out that there was no evidence that Kaumo had done this before.
“The judge also said that the conduct called the local government into question,” said Joe Hampton, Kaumo’s defense attorney. “Basically, he had a duty as a public servant to abstain from involving himself in discussions involving his business.That gave people a reason to question it, so that factored into the judge’s decision as well.”
Alleged voyeur arrested on Idaho warrant
JACKSON — A Jackson man charged with felony voyeurism is back in jail.
Albert Radmacher, 28, was taken into custody April 19 after Idaho law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest. The Idaho warrant filed April 10 states that Radmacher fled after being charged with nine counts of possession of sexually exploitative material.
The content depicts minor children. Under Idaho law, these charges are treated as a misdemeanor for the first conviction and felonies for subsequent offenses.
Radmacher also is facing a felony voyeurism charge in Teton County after a cellphone video surfaced of a minor using the town’s public restroom on East Deloney Avenue. The bathroom lobby also serves as a waiting area for the START bus stop outside. The video was recorded last October.
Surveillance video showed Radmacher standing around in the lobby area before entering the female bathroom while a minor was inside it.
The felony voyeurism charge carries a possible fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of 10 years.
Radmacher is in jail and being held on a $25,000 bond. Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws said in an April 20 hearing that he was “not inclined” to reduce Radmacher’s bond, which Radmacher said he was unable to pay.
Radmacher has pleaded not guilty to the voyeurism charge and has a trial set for July 17 in Teton County District Court.
Vehicular homicide arrest made for crash last year
GILLETTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, April 29, for aggravated homicide by vehicle. The charge is tied to a one-car crash that took place north of Wright on May 7, 2022.
In the crash, 30-year-old Kory Lee Kubik died instantly from head trauma, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said at the time.
At the time of the accident, the 25-year-old driver, Brandon Bartz, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, along with another passenger, a 31-year-old man.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. that day where they found a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 that was believed to have been speeding before it barrel rolled several times, ejecting the driver and one of the two passengers.
A charge of aggravated homicide by vehicle is issued when a person "operates or drives a vehicle in a reckless manner, and his conduct is the proximate cause of the death of another person," according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Bartz’s initial appearance in Circuit Court was scheduled for Monday, May 1.
From Wyoming News Exchange