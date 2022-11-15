Man arrested after robbing First National Bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old Texas man was arrested after robbing a Gillette bank the morning of Nov. 9.
At 9:07 a.m., a robbery was reported at the south branch of First National Bank, in the 2400 block of South Douglas Highway.
As officers were responding to the bank, someone else called to report that he followed the suspect, who was in a silver Ford Mustang. The Mustang had just gotten onto Interstate 90 off of Highway 59 and was headed east, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded and stopped the Mustang at 9:28 a.m.
They spoke to the driver, Preston Selph, who was the only person in the car. He was found to have $2,000 in cash and a note that was passed to a bank teller during the robbery, Wasson said.
The note implied that Selph was armed, but he did not display a gun during the robbery and no gun was found in the car, Wasson said.
Wasson said Selph did not lead law enforcement on a chase. He stopped when he was told to stop and was arrested for robbery.
Second competency evaluation requested in Williams case
CODY (WNE) — Counsel for Moshe Williams, who is charged with the murder of his two-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams, has asked Park County District Court for a second competency evaluation because of “inadequacies” in Wyoming State Hospital’s report, which they delivered to the court Oct. 28.
The motion asks the court to allow the defendant, through his counsel, “to seek a second evaluation by a designated examiner of his choosing.”
Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, wrote in the motion that the “inadequacies” in the state hospital report stem from the examiner not being able to complete “fundamental and critical areas of concern to Mr. Williams’ evaluation.”
“The examiner was not able to conduct intellectual functioning testing,” Rosalez wrote in the motion. “This is an area of crucial concern for counsel and to the ultimate determination of whether or not Mr. Williams is competent to proceed. Because this testing was not completed, the examiner and thus the court is left in the position of guessing as to Mr. Williams’ fitness.”
Intellectual functioning testing tests for general mental capacity, including such areas as learning, reasoning and problem solving, according to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Rosalez also wrote that the report contained “several key areas of misinformation,” though those areas of misinformation were not disclosed.
Judge Bobbie Overfield had ordered a competency evaluation of Williams on Aug. 26.
As of Nov. 8, the court had not yet ruled on Rosalez’s motion.
Man charged with sexual abuse of minor
POWELL (WNE) — A Park County man is being held in the Park County Detention Center on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Robert Andrew McCoy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree as well as two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.
He is currently being held on a $350,000 cash bond.
McCoy’s identity was not released until he was bound over to district court because of the nature of the charges.
During a Sept. 26 initial appearance, McCoy appeared virtually. Deputy County Attorney Jack Hatfield recommended a $250,000 cash only bond which was raised to $350,000 by Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah, who said it was the first time that Hatfield had recommended a bond that Darrah did not think was high enough.
According to Hatfield, there was significant concern for the victim’s safety, as the victim had been threatened by “a confederate” of McCoy's.
Hatfield also said McCoy had admitted to creating videos and “a copious amount of child porn had been found.”
Hatfield said McCoy had actively tried to destroy evidence.
During McCoy’s Oct. 14 arraignment Hatfield said the victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time of the abuse, originally came forward roughly four years ago but was threatened by McCoy’s confederate into recanting the statement. The abuse allegedly continued after that point.
WHP to study speed data in investigation
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Grand Teton National Park that killed a visitor.
An Australian couple was driving north in the park to visit Oxbow Bend around 11 a.m. Nov. 8 when they changed plans.
“They determined that the roads were too treacherous and didn’t want to continue,” said state Trooper Adam Johnson, who responded to the collision.
The Toyota Highlander had stopped in the highway to turn left into Teton Point Turnout so the couple could turn around and head back to Jackson. A semi truck driver also traveling north saw the SUV stopped from about a quarter mile away, but as he tried to slow down on the icy road, the truck couldn’t stop, and it rear-ended the SUV, Johnson said.
“Frankly, it’s a semi truck and it takes significantly more time and space to slow down,” Johnson said. “In this case, they couldn’t even stop because the roads were so slick.”
Both SUV occupants were injured and taken by ambulance to St. John’s Health. Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries, Grand Teton said in a Nov. 9 news release. Her husband, who was driving the SUV, was treated and released.
The semi driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, Johnson said.
In any commercial trucking investigation, Highway Patrol investigates whether impairment or fatigue were factors. Neither was in this case, he said.
The South Dakota-based Zubke Trucking log books for the driver showed complete compliance with regulations meant to prevent driver fatigue, he said.
The WHP downloaded electronic data from both vehicles on Nov. 11 to further detect vehicle speeds involved in the crash, he said.
Man pleads guilty to delivery of methamphetamine
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, changed his plea in 4th Judicial District Court on Nov. 10.
Sullinger was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, both felony charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine totaling up to $25,000, or both.
On March 11, Sullinger delivered methamphetamine to Nichole Patterson, who died later that evening from a drug overdose.
According to Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chistopher LaRosa, Patterson’s text message records — which confirmed the sale of methamphetamine by Sullinger — indicated she was intending to get sober and had recently completed a substance abuse treatment program.
As a condition of a plea agreement reached by Sullinger and the state, the state would dismiss count two of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine if Sullinger would plead guilty to count one, delivery of methamphetamine.
Sullinger accepted these terms and pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the proposed change of plea.
The court scheduled Sullinger’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 24, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County.