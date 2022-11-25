Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 37-year-old Florida man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after allegedly driving the wrong way down the road recently and colliding with another vehicle, killing 33-year-old Aaron Foster.
Cans of beer were found in the vehicle driven by Nicholas Alvarez, who has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, open container and possession of marijuana.
Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a report of a fatal crash north of Gillette on Highway 59. When troopers arrived, they saw a box truck with heavy front damage on the shoulder of the southbound lane, near mile marker 139, about 23 miles north of Gillette. A pickup was in a ditch by the northbound lane, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
There were dry light snow flurries at the time.
The driver of the box truck, Alvarez, was trapped inside and had to be extricated.
Several tall boy cans of Keystone light, both sealed and open, were found, as well as an empty Michelob can.
A witness, a Colorado man, told officers that while he did not see the crash, he stopped to help Alvarez. He said Alvarez wanted him to hide the alcohol that was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
Alvarez was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Evidence at the scene showed Alvarez had crossed the center line and was driving south in the northbound lane when he collided with Foster’s pickup.
At the hospital, Alvarez said he had one beer to calm his nerves because he’d never driven in snow before, according to court documents.
In Wyoming, aggravated vehicular homicide is punishable by up to 20 years and a $10,000 fine.
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle
CODY (WNE) — Steve Justin Novakovich, 47, pleaded not guilty in Park County District Court Nov. 16 to one count of aggravated homicide by vehicle.
Novakovich was charged with vehicular homicide on Sept. 19 following the death of a Powell resident that stemmed from an Aug. 26 vehicle accident near milepost 6.8 on US 14A.
During his arraignment, Novakovich also pleaded not guilty to one count of driving a vehicle with a DUI causing bodily injury to another person and not guilty to one count of failing to conduct a turn that required signal and safety.
On Aug. 26, Novakovich was traveling north on highway US 14A following behind his girlfriend, Sheila Marie Worth, on their way to Deaver.
He attempted to make a left turn onto a pullout near Corbett Bridge when a vehicle traveling 70 mph south on US 14A struck Novakovich’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Charles Wentz, the passenger of the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 1. Driver Diana Wentz suffered a broken hip socket, face lacerations and fluid and bruising on her lungs.
At the scene of the crash, Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Novakovich, who also had bloodshot and watery eyes, the affidavit said.
Novakovich was initially charged with a DUI following the accident.
Tillery wrote in the affidavit that Novakovich had “failed to wait and yield” to the Wentz vehicle.
Novakovich posted a $50,000 cash or surety bond in September. According to the conditions of the bond, he is not allowed to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it. He must also submit to random alcohol and controlled substance testing and have no contact with any of the witnesses involved in the case.
Man charged in connection with theft from Gillette bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a bank recently has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Preston Selph was arrested Nov. 9 less than half an hour after police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on South Douglas Highway.
At 9:09 a.m., officers were told that a white man in a coat and mask, later identified as Selph, had robbed the bank and drove off in a silver Ford Mustang.
They interviewed a teller, who said the man had on a big black coat, beanie and a mask. Selph approached her and showed her a note that read “$2,000. You have 10 seconds,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Selph held this note in his right hand, and he kept his left hand hidden in a coat pocket. The teller saw movement in the pocket but didn’t know what it was, and fearing that he was armed, she gave him $2,000. Selph then left the area.
At 9:22 a.m., Campbell County deputies were alerted to the robbery and found the Mustang at mile marker 142 on I-90, about 14 miles east of Gillette. They followed Selph at about 90 miles an hour until enough units were in place to make a safe traffic stop. Shortly after, they stopped Selph.
Selph was taken into custody and interviewed at the Gillette Police Department. He did not give detectives any information about the robbery but said he was “glad to be off the street, as he was homeless,” according to court documents.
After the interview, Selph was arrested for aggravated robbery.
Man attacks cousin with meat shredder
CODY (WNE) — A Powell man was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon on Nov. 11 after he allegedly attacked his cousin with a meat shredder, causing multiple face and head lacerations.
In addition to the felony charge, Elias H. Antelope, 32, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
On Nov. 11, a little after midnight, Antelope’s father requested a welfare check on his son who, according to the affidavit, already had a warrant out for his arrest from Park County.
Officers from the Powell Police Department located Antelope at his mother’s house.
Antelope’s cousin answered the door, covered in scratches on his face, the affidavit said.
The police arrested Antelope because of the warrant.
“While cuffing Antelope I observed that he had copious amounts of dried blood all over the black long sleeve shirt he was wearing, “ Sgt. Phillip Alquist of the PPD wrote in the affidavit. While searching Antelope, officers found a barbecue meat shredder and a marijuana pipe, the affidavit said.
“There was an excessive amount of dried blood on the shredder,” Alquist wrote in the affidavit.
Antelope told the police he had gotten into a fight with his cousin, stating it was a disagreement and that it was “nothing really. We were just drunk,” the affidavit said.
When officers showed Antelope’s cousin the meat shredder, he said, “that’s what he hit me with,” but added that he didn’t want to press charges.
Alquist observed cuts in the cousin’s scalp and staples in some areas to close up the lacerations, the affidavit said. The cousin said he went to the hospital roughly 30 minutes after the altercation because “he thought he was going to bleed out.”
As of Nov. 21, Antelope had not posted the $10,000 cash bond and remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
Man pleads not guilty of indecent exposure
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man who was charged with five counts of public indecency pleaded not guilty to all five counts during his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on Nov. 4.
Andrew C. Crawford, 34, will now face a jury trial, which is currently scheduled for March 30 of next year.
Crawford was arrested Nov. 3 after allegedly exposing his genitalia to four different female baristas working at two different drive-thru coffee kiosks in Cody between Sept. 14 and Nov. 1.
Crawford was given a $50,000 cash only bond with one of his bond conditions being to not have any contact with any witnesses or anyone listed in the affidavit.
Crawford also faces a subsequent preliminary hearing on a sex-offender-related charge.
Park County Deputy Sheriff Al Cooper wrote in his report that Crawford is a registered sex offender in Park County because of a 2012 conviction of accessing child pornography. As such, he is required by law to report any changes, such as current address or change in vehicle registration, to the sheriff’s office within three days of that change.
Cooper said Crawford had registered vehicles in his name in Park County but had not reported that information to the sheriff’s office.
Crawford allegedly failed to register a blue 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a gray 2001 GMC pickup, both of which were reported as being used by Crawford when exposing himself in drive-thrus at the coffee kiosks.
He is being charged with one count of failure by a sex offender to report the license plate number and description of the vehicle he owned.
Two people arrested after high-speed chase
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started south of Gillette and ended within city limits on Nov. 20.
A deputy was patrolling Highway 50 near Clarkelen Road at about 7 a.m. when he stopped a 2021 Ford Escape because the plates did not match the registration. The driver, a 29-year-old man, and the passenger, a 44-year-old woman, were asked to exit the car.
Instead of getting out of the car, they headed north on Highway 50, reaching speeds of 120 miles an hour, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
During the pursuit, the 29-year-old drove into oncoming traffic several times, and at one point almost crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 50 near Moon Dancer Street, Reynolds said.
As they were pursuing, deputies could see bags of suspected drugs being thrown out of the driver’s side and passenger side windows. Reynolds declined to comment on which drugs or quantities were found, citing an ongoing investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The pursuit continued in town, including on Garner Lake Road, Shoshone Avenue, 4J Road and Burma Avenue. The 29-year-old was driving between 60 and 80 mph in town, Reynolds said.
He finally stopped on Pathfinder Circle and fled on foot toward Cherry Lane. He was caught and arrested for eluding, interference, reckless driving, no registration, speeding and littering. His passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
Additional charges are pending, Reynolds said.
Man arrested for felony drug, gun charges after standoff
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 35-year-old man was arrested on two felony charges after a standoff with police on Nov. 22.
The Gillette Police Department was asked to help Probation and Parole, which had an active arrest and hold on the man. Officers learned the man, Kenneth Durrah, was in a home on the 1000 block of Poplar Lane, and that he had a gun and drugs, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The police went out to the home, and the department’s special response team was used as a precaution.
There was a period of time where Durrah refused to come out of the home, Wasson said. Negotiators were communicating with him over the phone, and he eventually surrendered.
A search warrant was obtained and executed more than four hours after the initial call. During a search of the home, officers found 0.5 ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, Wasson said.
Police believed Durrah tried eating cocaine before he was arrested and the man was evaluated at the hospital for ingesting drugs before being taken to jail.
He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Shoplifting allegations lead to police chase, arrests
RIVERTON (WNE) — A report of people shoplifting hundreds of dollars of meat led officers on a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple agencies and resulted in three arrests on Nov. 18.
Riverton police were first called to the parking lot of Smith’s at 6:43 p.m., where a vehicle suspected to be involved in shoplifting at Safeway in Lander earlier in the day was parked.
When Riverton officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly sped westbound on West Main Street, leading officers on a chase that left city limits, when Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually left the roadway and sheared off a fence post, then continued out into a field. The driver reportedly bailed and fled while two other individuals remained in the car.
The alleged driver, Patrick Duran, 33, of Riverton, was captured and charged with driving while under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.
Passenger Adrian Moss, 36, of Ethete, was arrested on a burglary warrant and charged with shoplifting.
Tashena Jealous, 37, also of Ethete, was arrested on a warrant. She allegedly threatened to “come after” the involved officers and was cited for theft.
More than $200 in meat that had been reportedly stolen from Smith’s was recovered, and officers continue to investigate the theft of $200 to $400 in meat stolen from Safeway earlier in the day.
Man arraigned for felony theft, pleads not guilty
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Monte Johnson, 59, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Nov. 22 on one count of felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
According to court documents, Johnson was an employee of Sheridan Liquor and was observed on surveillance footage taking “a large wad of cash” from a safe within the establishment.
Upon further investigation of the footage, it was alleged Johnson took money from the safe on at least four separate occasions between June 24 and Oct. 23.
Johnson pleaded not guilty to the alleged theft. The trial is set to begin April 24, 2023, and will take place over three days, as recommended by prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa.