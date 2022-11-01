Motion filed to deny access to mental evaluation
CODY (WNE) — Moshe Williams’ lawyer has filed a motion to deny co-defendant Carolyn Aune access to his mental competency evaluation report.
Williams is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of his 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams. According to the motion, Williams wants Park County District Court to not only prevent Aune from receiving the report but also prevent her from any hearings on the subject.
The motion was filed by Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, following his concerns about comments Aune’s counsel made at a pretrial status conference about the Wyoming State Hospital’s request for more time to complete a mental competency evaluation of Williams.
“At a recent pretrial status conference, counsel for Ms. Aune has stated she does not have an objection to any delay from evaluation or the report, as it may contain exculpatory evidence,” Rosalez wrote in the motion.
Exculpatory evidence is any evidence favorable to the defendant.
“The Wyoming Supreme Court has held that one co-defendant is not entitled to obtain a copy of the mental status evaluation of another co-defendant,” Rosalez added in the motion.
Rosalez asked Park County District Court for a ruling on this motion before the competency evaluation report is filed with the court “to prevent any improper distribution of the report to counsel for Ms. Aune.”
According to the request, the state hospital would have the competency evaluation completed on or before Oct. 21.
As of Oct. 25, Williams’ motion had not been accepted or denied by the court nor had the court ruled on the state hospital’s extension request.
Powell man sentenced for felony possession
POWELL (WNE) — A Powell resident has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for a third or subsequent possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor.
Tylor Michael was also charged with attempting to commit strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and two counts of theft, which were dismissed with prejudice.
One count of theft was filed based on items allegedly taken from an acquaintance in Colorado.
Michael is currently facing extradition for charges of criminal mischief $1,000-$5,000, domestic violence and harassment, an act of domestic violence. This criminal offense is a felony in Colorado, according to the affidavit for fugitive warrant filed by Park County on Aug. 15.
The extradition case is still pending as of Oct. 26.
Because of prior felony convictions, Michael was initially classified as a habitual criminal meaning he had the potential to face 10-50 years in prison.
A sentence of not less than three years and not more than five years in a state penal institution with 156 days served has been suspended pending the completion of Michael’s probation. He must also pay $325 to the court.
Victim identified in deadly Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26 identified the victim of a recent deadly shooting. Alexander Frederick Papin II, 41, was killed the afternoon of Oct. 24, according to the sheriff’s office.
The agency had been waiting to identify Papin publicly until his family was notified.
Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Oct. 25 that although the sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, that person was later released.
The suspect has not yet been charged, and an investigation is ongoing, James said.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff’s office said in an updated release on Oct. 25.
At 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 24, LCSO deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road.
Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.
LCSO said that there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery
PINEDALE (WNE) — Chett Logan Whitman, 25, on Oct. 27 pleaded not guilty to the single felony count of aggravated assault and battery for the alleged July 9 attack of Chris Meeks.
During the Oct. 27 arraignment in 9th District Court, Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, explained his client has an opportunity to move to Arizona for work.
White worked with Sublette County Deputy Attorney and Prosecutor Clayton Melinkovich to agree to remove a bond condition that prevented Whitman from leaving Wyoming.
Per the court order, Whitman must first arrange a way to have random urinalyses performed at his own expense in Arizona before he is allowed to relocate.
As a condition of his bond, Whitman is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He is also required to provide monthly status reports to the court.
Whitman is accused of brutally beating Meeks, of Daniel, and leaving him unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale.
Meeks was life-flighted to an out-of-state trauma facility. A fundraiser to offset his medical expenses took place on Oct. 23.
The court will soon schedule a jury trial for Whitman.