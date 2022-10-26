Man pleads not guilty to homicide by vehicle charges
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A man was arraigned in Sheridan County Circuit Court on Oct. 18 on two homicide by vehicle charges. Scott A. Nicholson pleaded not guilty to both offenses.
Homicide by vehicle is a misdemeanor punishable by not more than one year in jail, a fine of not more than $2,000 or both.
On July 3, 2021, Nicholson was driving west on Highway 14 near Dayton on the switchbacks of the Bighorn Mountains and — according to written testimony of Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden Dustin Shorma, who witnessed the driver coming off the mountain — was driving at a high rate of speed up the hill toward where Shorma was driving. Nicholson was failing to maintain his lane of traffic and eventually hit two motorcyclists — Brett Ellis Dickerson and Robin Dana Dickerson — killing both of them. The Dickersons were both flung from their motorcycles.
Nobody in Nicholson’s vehicle was injured.
Investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers showed the vehicle was old, and reliable information regarding speed was unattainable. The vehicle did have worn tires and tires of different sizes on front and back.
Nicholson told troopers he was trying to make a righthand curve but was unable to do so, also claiming there was a heavy downpour within a minute of the crash. The other occupants of the vehicle refused to answer questions regarding speed and seat belt use.
Troopers commented on the likelihood of hydroplaning being a cause of the crash, according to court reports.
Nicholson's pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, in circuit court, and he is currently under a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Man pleads guilty to pulling gun during altercation
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A man who pulled a gun during an altercation at a gas station recently pleaded guilty in Sheridan County Circuit Court.
During an arraignment-turned-sentencing, River Kane Mitchell pleaded guilty to breach of peace after pulling a gun and "cocking it" during a verbal fight between three men at the Good2Go on East Brundage Lane.
According to a Sheridan Police Department affidavit of probable cause, Ronn Jeffery Dygert Jr. — the co-defendant in the case — and Mitchell were pulling into the gas station after running out of gas on the exit ramp of Interstate-90.
The men, impatient due to their need for gas, Mitchell said, yelled and swore at the occupants of the car in front of them to hurry up. The man in the other vehicle exited his car and responded likewise with expletives and threats, according to the testimony given by Mitchell to SPD. That man has not yet been identified.
While the dispute was taking place, five 911 calls were made by witnesses, and a staff member in the Good2Go pressed the panic button, gathered customers in the store and locked the doors, hiding behind counters and aisles of the store.
During the altercation, Mitchell eventually admitted in court to pulling a firearm, although Dygert told SPD officers he did not point the gun at the third man. Video footage from Tractor Supply, supplied by a witness who called the incident in, confirmed Mitchell pulled a handgun on the other driver.
Mitchell first pleaded no contest but later changed his plea to guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, suspended for six months of probation and one day credit for time served.
Man bound over on kidnapping charges
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 6 and was bound over to District Court.
Jason John Black, 48, was bound over on two counts of felony kidnapping, two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and destruction of property related to the alleged kidnapping in May.
He was also bound over on felony meth possession stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest in Rozet, where he was found with 8 grams of meth when arrested on a warrant.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about her not returning home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave and dragged her back inside the house, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone.
When she tried leaving their home later that day, she again made it to the driveway and was grabbed and dragged back into the house, at which point Black threatened to kill her if she tried leaving again, according to court documents.
She was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises.
A warrant was issued for Black’s arrest and he was contacted by law enforcement last month in Rozet.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.
Felony charges recommended for assault
JACKSON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has recommended that felony charges be levied against two men in connection with an alleged physical assault on a Jackson man.
Affidavits supporting the two charges of aggravated assault and robbery were sent to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s office for Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30, of Green River and Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colo.
The sheriff’s office reported the Jackson man was badly beaten outside Alpine by hunters who believed he stole their elk carcass. Sheriff Shane Johnson said the incident occurred on Oct. 15.
The sheriff office said in a press release that it concluded its investigation into the incident that happened last Saturday in the vicinity of Shale Creek, up the Greys River corridor outside Alpine in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The incident left a Jackson man severely injured, the man’s father said in an interview with the News&Guide this week.
“Both sides of his jaw are broken; multiple teeth are misplaced,” the man's father said. “He hasn’t been able to drink or swallow until [Oct. 17].”
The injured man was released from St. John’s on Monday and transported to Billings, Montana for further treatment.
A friend who was with the man was also beaten but not as badly. Investigators reported that they were able to identify the suspects through descriptions provided by the victims and by searching the area of the reported incident.
The prosecutor’s office will determine whether those recommended charges should be filed. Warrants for arrests would be issued pending the prosecutor’s determination.