Driver booked for assault after hitting pedestrian with car
CHEYENNE — A male pedestrian was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24, after a driver struck him with his vehicle. The victim is in custody, and the driver has been booked into the Laramie County jail on an assault charge.
Koby Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with injury after an altercation at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
Rodriguez told police that, after exiting Interstate 80, waiting at a light to turn onto North Greeley Highway, a man approached his vehicle and attempted to open his door handles. A news release by the Cheyenne Police Department said the man later walked away.
According to CPD’s release, Rodriguez allegedly maneuvered around traffic to strike the pedestrian, who was on the hood of his car. Police say Rodriguez drove recklessly to the intersection of North Greeley Highway and East Fox Farm Road, and the pedestrian later fell off the hood and into the roadway.
Rodriguez left the man in the road, but later returned to the scene, police say.
The Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau is still investigating the case.
Michigan man in hot water with Yellowstone, but the water is murky
JACKSON — Federal prosecutors have charged Jason D. Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Michigan, with two misdemeanors after he burned himself in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.
But it’s not clear which thermal feature Wicks encountered — Grand Prismatic? Old Faithful? One of the 10,000 others in the park? — and what alleged misadventure he had with the feature. It’s also not clear how badly burnt he is. The Jackson Hole Daily was unable to contact Wicks before press time Friday, Aug. 25.
On Friday, Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone’s chief of public affairs, referred the Daily’s questions to Lori Hogan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hogan referred the Daily back to Warthin. In response, Warthin sent a list of recent accidents involving thermal features, and declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. She referred the Daily back to the U.S. Attorney.
Wicks was charged for off-trail travel in a thermal area, and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others. The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to federal documents, and federal officials said in a news release that he was arraigned the next day in federal court. Wicks pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until his case is resolved.
Man found in Burns killed ‘without premeditation,’ DA says
CHEYENNE — The man found dead by Laramie County Sheriff ’s deputies last week near Burns was allegedly killed in a domestic dispute by his girlfriend’s son, court documents indicate.
Ashley Bartel, 42, was pronounced dead by a volunteer for Laramie County Fire District 6 in the early afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 23. Deputies had been told the man who shot him was driving a red vehicle.
The alleged shooter, 25-year-old Tyler Hill, of Hillsdale, was found and apprehended by Pine Bluffs Police Department later that afternoon. Hill was booked into the Laramie County jail the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Bartel had been dating Hill’s mother, Rhonda Bryan, according to a probable cause statement made by Deputy Ryan Martinez, who responded to the incident.
Hill lived with his mother and Bartel on a property with two to three other people, deputies were told. Eyewitness accounts from the property’s owner and another neighbor, along with Bryan, gave deputies more information on what transpired.
“Hill was demanding keys to a car from Bartel,” Martinez wrote. “The two of them argued for a short time prior to Hill saying, ‘You think I’m playing?’ Hill then shot a round into the ground from a black semi-automatic handgun that he had.”
“Bryan said Bartel and Hill pushed one another ‘three or four times,’” Martinez’s account read. “... Bryan pushed Hill’s arm ‘away,’ during which the gun went off and shot Bartel ‘in the face,’ near the right cheek.”
Hill reportedly said “Oh my god, oh my god, I didn’t mean to,” according to Bryan.
Bryan told deputies that Bartel and Hill had known each other since before she began dating Bartel, and that she didn’t know why Hill shot Bartel. Other witnesses who knew them also said they were unaware of why Hill would want to shoot Bartel.
Hill is set to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 1, for his initial appearance.
From Wyoming News Exchange
