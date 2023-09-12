Gillette man gets up to 7 years for unemployment fraud

GILLETTE — A Gillette man who made false claims to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to receive unemployment benefits has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison and ordered to pay more than $22,000 in restitution.

