Former city employee pleads not guilty to theft
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman, 53, pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court on Sept. 19 to one count of felony theft of city property.
Court documents allege Hirschman took 949 pounds of brass scrap metal belonging to the city without authorization; transported it to Billings in his personal vehicle on three separate occasions from July 2020 to March 2022; and sold it for $1,543, a sum he did not repay to the city.
Hirschman allegedly used the proceeds to purchase steaks and brats for team-building lunches for his staff and refuel his truck for a fishing trip.
The alleged crime, theft in excess of $1,000, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The Sheridan Police Department conducted an investigation into Hirschman’s behavior at the behest of the city, after City Administrator Stuart McRae received allegations of misconduct.
Hirschman has not been a city employee since June, McRae said.
Salvageable scrap metal is turned into recycling centers, and the funds recouped are returned exclusively to the utilities department budget.
According to court documents, Hirschman was supposed to deposit city-owned scrap metal at a recycling center in Sheridan, with all credit for the metal due to the city.
A two-day jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023.
Cody child hit by pickup, driver fled scene
POWELL (WNE) — An 11-year-old Cody boy was struck by a white, late-model Dodge pickup during the evening of Sept. 20 on 16th Street and Stampede Avenue.
The vehicle was allegedly executing a right turn at the intersection when the child, Parker DeFord, was hit while biking with friends. The truck then left the scene going east on Stampede Avenue.
DeFord is currently being treated for “significant but non-life threatening injuries,” according to information provided by the Cody Police Department.
Cody police detectives were reviewing video footage as of press time before Sept. 21 and no further information was available at that time.
If anyone has further information they are asked to contact Cody Police Detective Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk at 307-527-8700.
Donations can be made to “Medical Bills for Parker DeFord, Hit and Run Victim” a go fund me made in DeFord’s name, at gofundme.com/f/Parker-deford-medical.
Vandals cause more than $12,000 in damage
WORLAND (WNE) — A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those involved in shooting signs in Washakie County, including two particularly expensive solar-powered signs that read back drivers’ speed to alert them if they’re exceeding the limit, according to Washakie County Sheriff Steve Rakness,
One of the solar signs was shot sometime in the day or two before Sept. 8.
One of the signs was on the Lower Nowood Road, according to Rakness. The other was on Flat Head Road.
Rakness said authorities are offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those involved. The reward will depend on the information provided and how credible it is.
Deputies have gathered some evidence, but Rakness was not at liberty to specify its nature.
The sheriff said the “heart of the” signs were the solar panels. The solar signs, Rakness said, cost more than $6,000 each.
Totaled with the standard road signs that were shot, Washakie County taxpayers have incurred a $12,000 loss thanks to the vandals.
According to Wyoming statute, a person is guilty of felony property destruction if the cost of restoring the damaged property or the value of the property destroyed exceeds $1,000 or more. Felony property destruction is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.
Whitman waives preliminary hearing
PINEDALE (WNE) — The criminal case against Chett Logan Whitman, 25, was recently bound over to the 9th District Court after the Eden man waived his right to a probable cause hearing.
Whitman’s preliminary hearing — during which a judge determines if there’s sufficient evidence to bind a felony case to a higher court — was rescheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19 “to give the defense more time,” according to court records.
Whitman is accused of brutally beating Chris Meeks, of Daniel, in the parking lot behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale on July 9. Meeks was found unconscious and life-flighted to an out-of-state trauma facility.
Whitman was charged with aggravated assault and battery after two witnesses told a sheriff’s deputy that he struck Meeks in the face at least three times, according to court records.
Pinedale Clinic attending physician Dr. Alice Jacobson told the deputy Meeks was in “critical condition” and sustained “extensive facial fractures,” including broken “orbits, bilateral maxillary sinuses, nasal bones and right zygoma,” resulting in the “need to be intubated … and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via fixed wing aircraft.”
Friends of Meeks recently put out a call on social media for the public to attend the hearing, but Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, filed the waiver on Sept. 16, helping his client avoid such a confrontation.
A fundraiser to cover the costs of Meeks’ medical expenses is scheduled for Oct. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sublette County Fairgrounds.
As of press time before Sept. 23, a date for Whitman’s arraignment in District Court has not been set. Whitman was released on a $50,000 surety bond.