Lincolnway shooting suspect identified

CHEYENNE — A man who police said fired shots on East Lincolnway the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5, was apprehended and has been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department. Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags

