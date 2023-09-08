Lincolnway shooting suspect identified
CHEYENNE — A man who police said fired shots on East Lincolnway the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5, was apprehended and has been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department. Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
He is facing charges of misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury). The Cheyenne Police Department said that the nearby Alta Vista Elementary School was placed under a “secure perimeter” during the search for Kirkendall.
According to a jail booking sheet, CPD was told that Kirkendall entered the American Legion Post 6 building and pointed a gun at a security camera. When police arrived, he was sitting outside, near Big Horn Avenue. He fired the pistol and fled through the Firebird Motel.
Officers pursued on foot, along with troopers from Wyoming Highway Patrol, until he was found near East 15th Street and Bradley Avenue.
Kirkendall reportedly resisted arrest and was tased by officers. Upon handcuffing him, officers found a pipe, which they said had “suspected methamphetamine residue.” They also recovered the gun, according to a CPD news release.
He was examined by American Medical Response before he was booked into the Laramie County jail.
Kirkendall is set to appear in court on Sept. 19.
Plea deal reached in sexual abuse case
CASPER — A man was sentenced for sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media.
As part of a plea deal, Shawn Gardner was sentenced to 34 months for one count of sexual abuse, federal court filings show. He will also pay $832.01 in restitution. Gardner was facing up to life in prison.
The court recommended Gardner be housed at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado, which is a low-security institution, the federal court filing shows.
Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in 2022, the complaint in his case states. He propositioned the girl for sex.
On Nov. 30, the girl told an Arapahoe Middle School security officer that she was aware of another girl involved with Gardner.
A 12-year-old girl had posted videos of herself in the car with Gardner while referencing them being in a romantic relationship, the complaint states. The girl later disclosed that she “had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the complaint states.
Gardner picked her up from her home and took her back to his family home, the complaint states. He gave her alcohol and marijuana.
“Gardner did not inquire as to [the girl’s] age and [the girl] did not volunteer any information about her age,” according to the complaint.
She woke up next to Gardner the next day not remembering what happened, the complaint states. He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”
Gillette woman gets 6-10 years in apartment drug bust
GILLETTE — A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges and was sentenced to prison time just weeks after she and her boyfriend were charged with selling cocaine, MDMA (a synthetic hallucinogenic otherwise known as Ecstasy) and marijuana out of their Gillette apartment.
They were caught in early August after her boyfriend, Isaiah Haliburton, allegedly sold cocaine to a 15-year-old girl whose mom found out and tipped off police.
Justyce V. Eliassen, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana possession, according to court documents.
The cocaine and MDMA possession charges were amended down from felonies in a plea deal with prosecutors.
In line with her plea deal, District Judge Matthew Castano gave her concurrent six- to 10-year prison sentences for each felony and recommended that she serve time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
Castano dismissed counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver cocaine, both felonies, per plea negotiations.
She was given credit for time served for the misdemeanors.
Haliburton waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 15 and was bound over to District Court for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, distributing to someone under 18 and felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to court documents.
He also was charged with felony theft for allegedly having a stolen gun.
His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Worland man pleads guilty to four violent felonies
WORLAND — Jose Feliciano Moreno Jr. entered guilty pleas to four of the five felony charges he is facing during his change of plea hearing on Aug. 2 in 5th Judicial District Court in Worland.
Moreno was charged with three counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
All five charges stem from an incident that occurred the early morning of Dec. 24, 2022, when law enforcement responded to Moreno’s residence after receiving a call about violence in the home.
Moreno had allegedly struck the caller and his two daughters before officers arrived.
At that point, Moreno hid behind a washing machine, was discovered, and confronted officers by thrusting a flagpole at them.
The maximum punishment Moreno could receive for these charges is $50,000 in fines and 50 years in a Wyoming State Penitentiary.
The single count of aggravated assault and battery has been dismissed as part of a plea agreement, in exchange for guilty pleas for the other four counts.
“With the exception of the split sentence, all of his time is suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation per count, so the net effect of this is he will start by having the one-year split sentence — which he is over halfway done with — then he’ll go on supervised probation concurrently for two of the felonies. Once he’s completed that he will go on to the second set of three-year probations,” said Washakie County Attorney Anthony Barton. “He will have six years of probation in total.”
From Wyoming News Exchange
