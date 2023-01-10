Cheyenne Police investigate stabbing of minor
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Cheyenne’s South High, 1213 W. Allison Rd.
A 16-year-old male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a Saturday evening news release from CPD.
The preliminary investigation suggests a physical altercation happened near South’s front entrance.
A suspect has not been identified.
School resource officers and Detective Pendleton are investigating.
Tips can be reported to Pendleton at 307-633-6666, or anonymously on the Safe2Tell hotline 1-844-996-7233 or www.safe2tellwy.org.
Police: Man entered school grounds, tried to grab child
LANDER — A Fort Washakie man was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, in Riverton after he allegedly entered Saint Margaret’s school grounds and attempted to grab a 6-year-old girl and her backpack.
He was scared off after the girl’s mother began yelling, according to the Riverton Police Department.
According to the preliminary report, the man, Martin Harris, 57, whom police described as a “transient” person from Fort Washakie, also attempted to open the back door of the victim’s mother’s truck. He was again scared off before leaving the area, according to the report.
Officers searched the area and later found a man matching the description. They took Harris into custody. The victim’s mother reportedly watched a video taken by police and positively identified Harris as the suspect.
Harris was arrested on charges of criminal entry, with other charges pending, according to the preliminary police report.
Man who burglarized Old Trail Town is sentenced
CODY — The man charged with burglarizing five buildings at Old Trail Town in August 2021 pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
Initially, Zakary Asher Diller, 25, faced six separate charges, but two counts of theft and one count of property destruction and defacement were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
After pleading guilty to three felonies, Diller was sentenced to state prison for nine to 12 years for aggravated burglary, two to three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two to four years for possession of a deadly weapon.
These sentences will be served concurrently.
Diller was charged with burglarizing a wide assortment of items from the Old Trail Town stores, including antique firearms, custom-made knives, and various articles of clothing on Aug. 23, 2021, according to the Cody police affidavit.
The owner of Eagle Towing called Cody Police just three days after hiring Diller, believing that Diller had stolen guns and sold them, the affidavit said.
“[The owner of Eagle Towing] questioned the legitimate ownership of such items because he knew Diller was homeless and had been living on the streets in Cody ... with no job for some time,” the affidavit said.
Upon his arrest on Aug. 24, 2021, Diller at first denied burglarizing Old Trail Town, but “after some encouragement to tell the truth,” Diller admitted to it, the affidavit said.
Officers recovered most of the items Diller allegedly stole.
Diller, who moved to Cody in July of 2021, was convicted in 2018 in Colorado of aggravated assault after holding a knife against a woman’s throat and threatening her life. In 2019, he was charged with misdemeanors for theft and false identification.
Webber pleads not guilty to reckless endangerment charge
POWELL — A prominent Wapiti resident who stands accused of recklessly firing a rifle during a November elk hunt has formally denied the allegation.
Through her attorney, Nina Webber pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment during a Friday appearance in Park County Circuit Court.
The charge stems from a Nov. 30, 2022, incident, in which witnesses and authorities allege errant bullets whizzed over the heads of two residents near the North Fork Highway.
A group of people had been hunting elk that morning, but then-Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said evidence at the scene indicated Webber was the only person in position to fire the bullets in question.
For her part, Webber has said the allegations against her are false.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah tentatively set the case for a June 1 trial. While she awaits further proceedings, Webber will remain free on her own recognizance.
In addition to standard bond conditions like obeying the law, Judge Darrah is requiring Webber to put all of her rifles in a gun safe and leave them there while the case is pending.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield initially asked that Webber be prohibited from possessing any firearms until the matter is resolved. He cited public safety concerns, noting the allegations that Webber fired toward the highway and over a person’s head. Additionally, when a sheriff’s deputy approached Webber at the scene, Webber pointed the barrel of her gun at him, Hatfield said.
However, Webber’s defense attorney, Tim Blatt, objected, noting that his client is contesting the allegations and that she’s hunted for a long time and has handled firearms all her life.
As a compromise, Hatfield suggested that Webber only be prohibited from possessing rifles, acknowledging this is the only time she’s been accused of mishandling firearms.
Webber is currently the national committeewoman for the Wyoming Republican Party.
From Wyoming News Exchange