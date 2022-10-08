Multiple hunters
ticketed for trespassingGILLETTE (WNE) — Sheriff’s deputies ticketed trespassers throughout the county last weekend who said they were unaware they were on private land.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies ticketed a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man off of Mackey Road for trespassing. The two admitted to trespassing in order to hunt, and Wyoming Game and Fish wardens took over a poaching investigation after deputies left, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Saturday, at about 6 p.m., a 37-year-old land owner reported that two men were trespassing on private property along Heald Road and shot a deer from his property that was on public land that borders his land.
The 62-year-old man from Rhode Island and 55-year-old man from New Hampshire said they unintentionally crossed into private land while they were hunting. The two were ticketed for trespassing, Reynolds said.
About noon Sunday, deputies ticketed four men, 45, 46, 51 and 55, for criminal trespass after a 34-year-old man reported a dark Chevrolet with Washington plates traveling on Todd Road, a private road.
The private road had many signs saying no trespassing but when deputies talked with the men they said they did not know the road was private.
After deputies pointed out the signs, the men said that they now saw them. The men had shot two antelope bucks that were checked by Wyoming Game and Fish.
Man sentenced for
trafficking fentanyl
near schoolCHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was sentenced recently in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming for trafficking fentanyl near a school.
Robert Butler, 34, of Cheyenne was sentenced Sept. 29 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Butler received a sentence of 60 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
After a traffic stop in Cheyenne on April 28, police seized about 165 grams of cocaine from Butler. A subsequent search of Butler’s home resulted in the seizure of more than 600 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Man arrested after driving into truck arrestorJACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested a California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor Monday night.
State Trooper Andy Jackson responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. It came from an eyewitness who saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming Hwy. 22 as the driver was traveling east into Jackson.
Charles Green, 61, drove on and left the scene. It was just him and his three dogs in the car.
“As he came into Wilson, people were saying he was running people off the road,” Jackson said. “He couldn’t see out of his windshield because it was completely destroyed. We contacted him at the Snake River bridge, where he had pulled over of his own accord.”
No one was injured from the reckless driving, Jackson said. Upon questioning, Green exhibited symptoms of a psychotic episode, according to Jackson.
“He wasn’t impaired,” Jackson said. “What he was saying just wasn’t making sense. The questions I asked didn’t match the answers he gave. He seemed delusional in some ways. I couldn’t keep up.”
Jackson said Green wasn’t drunk, suicidal or homicidal, which limited Highway Patrol’s options for admitting him to a hospital for help.
Green was taken to jail on charges of hit and run, failing to report an accident and not having insurance. He also had a small amount of marijuana in the trunk of his car, the trooper said. Green remained in jail as of press time Tuesday. He was here visiting family, Jackson said.
Man allegedly points
shotgun at womanGILLETTE (WNE) — A 63-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a woman who was driving behind the pickup truck he was in Wednesday morning.
The woman reported that she was pulling out of her driveway when she saw a tan Chevy Silverado driving slowly down a private road in northern Campbell County near Bitter Creek Road. She said she pulled up behind the truck to warn the drivers that they were on a private road when the truck stopped and the passenger stepped out onto the roadway, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
The man wearing camouflage and an orange hat, later identified as Cory Hopkins, allegedly grabbed a shotgun out of the truck and pointed it at the woman through her windshield. He then allegedly walked to her driver’s side window, aimed the shotgun and said “You’re f---ing harassing me. You’re going to pay for this.”
Deputies were unable to find the truck that morning but later found it on Brooks Avenue.
They talked with Hopkins, who said the gun was not loaded and that he never pointed it. He told deputies that he feared for his life because he had been confronted in that area two years ago, Matheny said.
Judge orders additional data be releasedSHERIDAN (WNE) — A 4th Judicial District Court judge ordered Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Express turn over additional data from the mobile tracking device that had been used by the delivery service’s driver the day of a fatal car accident.
The “Zebra” device, essentially a mobile computer, contains information such as delivery times, locations and other information the plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Schickich, believes will show the global company’s culpability in the December 2020 accident that caused the death of 23-year-old Shariah Harper.
Judge Darci Phillips ordered FedEx to download data from the Zebra device that had been in driver Todd Kohler’s delivery truck the day of the accident.
Kohler was sentenced in April to 70 days in jail, one year supervised probation and 230 hours of community service education on distracted driving in relation to the 2020 collision. But this case represents the civil lawsuit brought by Harper’s family.
According to the civil lawsuit, filed early this year, “FedEx’s control and practices around the electronic mobile devices created a hazardous condition in the cab of Kohler’s truck. This choice was an intentional act of gross malfeasance and placed corporate profits over public safety, which is a root cause of the wrongful death.”
During Kohler’s sentencing hearing in Sheridan County Circuit Court in April, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper William Kirkman said Kohler admitted to looking at the GPS on his passenger’s seat when he collided with Harper’s car.
Kohler’s attorney pointed out during the circuit court hearing this distracted driving — although admittedly unwise — was also the responsibility of FedEx, which allegedly failed to outfit Kohler’s work vehicle with proper GPS equipment.
Phillips ordered that FedEx’s expert conduct the download but allow the plaintiff’s expert to be present when it is completed.