Torres sentenced to 20-23 years in prison
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Christian Torres, 16, was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 20-23 years in prison for murdering his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones
Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens acknowledged the sentence addresses punishment, rehabilitation, protection of the public and deterrence.
In August, Torres changed his plea to guilty, and the charge was reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement. The agreement also included a recommended sentence of 20-23 years imprisonment. The penalty for second-degree murder under law is 20 years imprisonment to life in prison.
During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa explained that the teen shot Jones from a short distance away while Jones sat on the edge of a bed with his back to Torres.
LaRosa and defense attorney Anna Malmberg said Jones had attempted to provide Torres with mental health treatment, though most had not been successful.
Malmberg also acknowledged Torres had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and confessing to law enforcement shortly after his arrest.
But LaRosa also explained the damage Torres’ actions had caused. Not only did he take the life of Jones, he had an irreversible impact on the Jones family.
Riley Jones, the son of the victim, spoke during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, saying the death of his father destroyed his family. Jones was the only member of the victim’s family who spoke Thursday.
Torres will receive credit for time served, which includes 435 days, and Owens ordered Torres remain in an appropriate juvenile facility until moving to the state penitentiary, where she recommended he enter the intensive treatment unit.
Man arrested for alleged assault of pregnant girlfriend
CODY (WNE) — Travis William Rednour, 39, of Cody, was arrested on Sept. 21 for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend, which occurred after she shared the news with Rednour that she was pregnant.
Rednour and the woman have been in a relationship for eight years and share two children, according to the affidavit.
Rednour was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery by knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
He was also charged with one count of interference with emergency calls by knowingly obstructing, preventing, hindering or interfering with the making or completion of a 911 call by another person.
According to the affidavit, the woman found out she was pregnant on Sept. 17 and when she told Rednour, he began yelling and screaming at her.
“During this time, Rednour was calling [the woman] names and telling her how worthless she is,” Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd wrote in the affidavit.
Rednour left their shared residence at 10 p.m. and returned at 2 a.m. when he resumed yelling and calling the woman names.
The woman told police Rednour was drunk when the incident occurred. She also said Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face.
The following day, she reported to the Cody Police Department that she had been the victim of domestic violence.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rednour on Sept. 20. He was arrested on Sept. 21, and was issued a $30,000 surety or cash bond on Sept. 28. His case has since been transferred to Park County District Court.
Organizer of illegal racing event sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines.
Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two counts — property damage and operating a motor vehicle off road. Hobbs was originally facing three other charges: destruction of plants, failure to report an incident and injury to a historic monument. Those three charges were ultimately dismissed.
As part of the judgment, Chief U.S. Magistrate Kelly Rankin banned Hobbs from entering the park for 18 months.
The charges stem from a video a witness took July 18, 2020. The video showed dirt bikes driving south on Mormon Row, a historic site.
According to court documents, the video showed a group of 30 to 40 people who appeared to be breaking down a race course, folding up chairs and moving dirt bikes toward nearby vehicles. Hobbs was identified in the middle of the course speaking into a handheld microphone attached to a bullhorn.
The video, as well as other videos and photos of the event, showed people holding race flags as they guided motorcycle riders.
Noreen Travers, the attorney representing Hobbs, stated that Hobbs believed Mormon Row was on Bureau of Land Management property, his group stayed for one hour and no formal race was held.
Travers did not respond to a request for comment.
Mormon Row is of special significance to the Jackson Hole area. Not only are its iconic turn-of-the-century buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also the site of a multi-year natural resource restoration project that’s working to remove non-native invasive grasses and restore the area to a native sagebrush steppe ecosystem.
Man now facing 51 additional charges
GREYBULL (WNE) — A Greybull man already awaiting trial in district court on 20 felony counts of receiving, possessing and delivering child pornography saw an additional 51 counts brought against him in Fifth Judicial Circuit Court late last month.
The new charges against David Bernard stem from a search of his personal laptop, which was seized following his arrest in early February 2022. Bernard, who was serving on the town council at the time, resigned soon after.
He now faces 71 total counts, all of them felonies.
Forty-nine of the 51 new charges fall under the header of Sexual Exploitation of Children, in violation of W.S. 6-4-303(b)(iii). The statute reads that a person is guilty of that offense if, for any purpose, he knowingly “manufactures, generates, creates, receives, distributes, reproduces, delivers or possesses with the intent to deliver, including through digital or electronic means, whether or not by computer, any child pornography.”
Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment of not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
Each count is connected to a specific video/photo image.
Two counts allege possession of child pornography, in violation of W.S. 6-4-303(b) (iv). It’s punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
A $400,000 bond was already in place for the 20 charges pending against Bernard in district court, but the new charges resulted in an additional bond of $400,000.
“Given the number of counts and the seriousness of the charges, we feel $400,000 cash bond (for these new charges) is appropriate,” said Big Horn County Attorney Marcia Bean. "Some of these are identified victims. Some involve toddlers and infants.”