Man arrested for DUI after leaving scene of crash
GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana after leaving the scene of a crash Dec. 20.
A 21-year-old woman called police after her 2018 Honda was hit by a red Ford SUV. She told police she was westbound on Boxelder Road when the Ford pulled out of South Gillette Avenue and hit her, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The Ford traveled east on Boxelder Road and the woman lost sight of it. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the woman’s passenger side rear bumper, but she was not hurt.
Deputies saw the Ford and followed it to the McDonald’s on Camel Drive.
Deputies asked the driver, the 18-year-old man, if he’d been involved in a hit and run, and he said he had a dent from hitting a pole. The Ford had fresh damage on the driver’s side and it appeared to be more than a dent, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
The man told officers he had dropped off a DoorDash delivery on Echeta Road then driven to McDonald’s.
He continued to deny being involved despite having come from the area of the crash, his vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and the damage to his car.
The car also had gray paint transfer consistent with the damage to the Honda, Wasson said.
When police officers arrived and took over the investigation, Wasson admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving.
He performed sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI of both alcohol and weed. He also was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, no insurance and possession of tobacco, Wasson said.
Aune joins Williams in objecting to joint murder trial
CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune, one of the two Cody residents being charged with first-degree murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has joined co-defendant Moshe Williams in filing a motion objecting to a joint trial.
Williams’ counsel had filed a motion in August, objecting to a joint trial and requesting his trial be separate from Aune’s.
On Dec. 13, Elisabeth Trefonas, Aune’s counsel, also filed a motion to sever the case from Williams.
“Ms. Aune joins defendant Williams in his argument asserting that a joint trial will result in prejudice,” the motion said. “Bootstrapping these co-defendants together attempts to convict Ms. Aune based on prejudice and does not ensure her fundamental right to a fair trial.”
According to the motion, Trefonas argued that presenting Williams’ competency evaluation to a jury could be prejudicial to Aune.
Trefonas also filed a motion on Aune’s behalf saying she objected to having Williams’ second competency evaluation withheld from her.
“Defendant Aune has objected to the first evaluation being withheld from her review,” the motion said. “Defendant objects to the second evaluation being withheld from her on the same basis.”
Williams was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation in August, which was completed.
However, the court granted Williams’ counsel’s motion to complete a second evaluation following “inadequacies” in the Wyoming State Hospital’s original report, the motion said.
Aune’s attorney also requested that Aune’s case be allowed to proceed ahead of Williams’, because it is unknown how long it will take to complete Williams’ second evaluation.
“Allowing Ms. Aune to proceed to trial would not only resolve her charge, it may actually assist in resolving defendant Williams’ case as well,” the motion said.
As of Dec. 19, a hearing on Trefonas’ motion had not yet been scheduled.
Cody man arrested for interfering with an officer
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man was charged Dec. 2 with allegedly interfering with a peace officer after being so intoxicated that he repeatedly told officers his name was “Dan” rather than “Joshua.”
Cody Police Officers initially made contact with Joshua Wayne Grisham, 45, at The Colonel Venue and Lounge around 11 p.m. following a citizen’s report that Grisham was at the bar drinking and had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Officer Jeremy Traverse found Grisham had already been arrested for that specific warrant and had been released on Nov. 30 but was still on probation for a DUI offense.
“I was also informed that his probation restrictions prohibited him from consuming alcohol, being where alcohol was sold, served or available,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
When Traverse and officer Tyler Eubanks responded to The Colonel, they found Grisham at the bar.
“I observed a man I recognized from previous contacts as Joshua Grisham,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “I addressed him as ‘Josh’ and asked him to step outside with Officer Eubanks and me. [Grisham] advised his name was not Joshua. I asked him his name, and he advised me it was ‘Dan.’
“By giving me a false name and denying that he was who he was, [Grisham] was obstructing or impeding me from performing my lawful duties as a police officer,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
Grisham refused to show officers his ID or exit the bar with them when requested, so he was escorted out of the building by the officers. He was transported to the Park County Detention Center and charged with probation violation and interference with a peace officer.
Grisham pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting the $5,000 bond. His jury trial is scheduled for May.
Rock Springs man arrested in toddler son’s death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Rock Springs man was arrested on Dec. 24 after his child died from an accidental drug overdose in October.
Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs, was arrested at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.
On the morning of Oct. 21, deputies responded to a home north of Rock Springs for a 2-year-old boy who was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower.
“When they arrived, they found the boy’s father administering CPR. The child’s body was stiff and cold to the touch; he was obviously deceased,” Mower said.
Through the course of investigation, detectives learned James was taking a number of prescribed and illicit medications, including Buprenorphine, commonly branded as Suboxone and prescribed to treat opioid withdrawal.
At the time of death, James said kept his medications in a pill organizer on the microwave.
The night before the boy died, James told investigators he noticed his Buprenorphine was missing from the pill organizer. The child’s mother also reported that her toddler son vomited several times before bed that night.
While no obvious signs of trauma were discovered during autopsy, toxicology results revealed Buprenorphine in the child’s system. While forensic experts would not specify the exact number of pills the boy may have ingested, they said less than one pill was enough to prove lethal.
In Wyoming, involuntary manslaughter is defined as unlawfully killing any human being without malice, involuntarily, but recklessly, and is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.