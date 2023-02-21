Cody man charged with perjury
CODY — The Cody man charged in September for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend was charged Feb. 7 with one count of perjury after he allegedly asked his girlfriend to recant her statement to get the case dismissed.
Travis William Rednour, 40, now faces imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both, if convicted of perjury.
That would be in addition to felony charges Rednour currently faces for aggravated assault and battery of a pregnant woman and the misdemeanor charge for interfering with emergency calls.
The alleged assault and battery in September occurred after Rednour’s girlfriend told him she was pregnant, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face. She further told police that Rednour prevented her from calling 911 after the incident, according to the affidavit.
Following the posting of his $30,000 cash bond last year, he was released from Park County Detention Center, but was rearrested Feb. 3 because of a warrant revoking his probation for driving with a suspended license, according to the affidavit.
Rednour allegedly committed perjury on Feb. 7 while inside the Park County Detention Center when he placed a call to his girlfriend, whom he had been ordered by the Park County District Court not to contact.
All calls made by inmates in the Park County Detention Center are recorded, the affidavit said.
Rednour was given a $10,000 cash-only bond for the perjury charge and currently sits in the Park County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.
He now faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 to address the perjury charge. The hearing will determine if his case gets transferred to Park County District Court.
Cody man arrested for drugs found in garage
CODY — A Cody man was arrested by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Feb. 10 after meth, magic mushrooms and marijuana were discovered stashed in his garage and throughout his residence.
Kelly Allen Brainerd, 40, was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors.
The charges against him include one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine of no more than $25,000 or both.
His two misdemeanor charges include one count of possessing psilocybin (commonly known as magic or psychedelic mushrooms) and one count of possessing THC (marijuana). Both are punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both.
Brainerd was allegedly found with the drugs on Feb. 10 following the execution of a search warrant by DCI agents at his Cody residence.
Brainerd was arrested in his garage, where he admitted to possessing meth and showed the DCI agents where he kept it, the affidavit said.
“Agents located over three grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed under the garage’s trash can,” the affidavit said. “Agents also located multiple baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue, a set of digital scales and ingestion apparatuses throughout the garage.”
Inside Brainerd’s residence were several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and suspected marijuana edibles, the affidavit said.
After his arrest, Brainerd was interviewed by the DCI agents and indicated he facilitated a “large methamphetamine transaction” earlier this month, which agents were able to corroborate.
As of Feb. 16, Brainerd remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
He now faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 to determine if his case gets transferred to Park County District Court.
Park County man pleads guilty to sexual abusing minor
POWELL — A Park County man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of first degree sexual abuse of a minor now faces more than two decades of prison time.
Robert Andrew McCoy, 55, was arrested in Powell in August and charged with three felonies: one count of first degree and two counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Deputy County Attorney Jack Hatfield said last week that in exchange for McCoy’s guilty plea to the count of first degree abuse on Feb. 6, the two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor will be dismissed with prejudice.
Hatfield said he also agreed not to charge McCoy with possession of child pornography or voyeurism, a charge that relates to viewing victims without their consent.
Meanwhile, he said McCoy has agreed to serve 22-25 years in prison.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson will consider the proposed deal after the Wyoming Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation report.
At McCoy’s October arraignment, Hatfield said the victim — who was under the age of 16 — came forward approximately four years ago, but “a confederate” of McCoy’s threatened the victim into withdrawing the statement.
The abuse then continued, the prosecutor said.
McCoy has remained in jail since his Aug. 24 arrest, with bond set at $350,000.
