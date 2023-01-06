Woman arrested following shots fired
CHEYENNE — A woman has been arrested following reports of shots being fired the morning of Dec. 29, 2022, at a residence east of Holliday Park.
At about 10:55 a.m., Cheyenne Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows the property owner, Peggy Zdenek, 60, of Cheyenne, attempted to conduct an inspection of a tenant’s room but was refused entry.
It is alleged that the two had been involved in an ongoing verbal altercation prior to the incident. Zdenek then reportedly pulled a firearm and shot at the door multiple times while the tenant was inside.
There were two other tenants in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported, according to a CPD news release.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Zdenek in the front yard of the residence. She was apprehended at about 11:07 a.m. without further incident.
Zdenek was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at deputy
GILLETTE — A 65-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a deputy the morning of Dec. 29, 2022.
The man's nephew, a 31-year-old man, called the Sheriff’s Office, saying the two had been in a fight at the uncle's house. The nephew had left the house before calling law enforcement, said Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall.
A deputy went to the older man’s house on Olmstead Road to talk to him. The man, Roger McLean, answered the door with a .38 Special snub-nose revolver and told the deputy he would shoot him, Pownall said.
The deputy took cover, grabbed his own gun and told the man to drop the revolver. McLean eventually did, and he was arrested for aggravated assault.
McLean's gun turned out to be loaded, Pownall said, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.
Man with 26 sex assault charges reaches plea deal
GILLETTE — A Campbell County man charged with 26 counts related to allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young women and giving them marijuana and alcohol has reached a plea deal that if followed, would put him in prison for up to 35 years.
In a plea agreement filed Nov. 22, 2022, Jack Joseph Shelp, 51, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of sexual battery.
In the deal, prosecutors recommend 18 to 20 years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor to run consecutive to a 13- to 15-year sentence for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Credit for jail time already served is recommended for the three sexual battery counts.
In exchange, the other 21 counts he was charged with would be dismissed.
Shelp pleaded not guilty Aug. 1, 2022, to the 26 charges, which included two counts of first-degree sexual assault, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual assault. Nine of the charges were for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly abusing one girl who was under 18 at the time, according to court documents.
The five girls allegedly involved were between 15-18 years old at the times of the incidents.
He also was charged with three counts of delivery of marijuana, all felonies, and five misdemeanor counts of giving alcohol to minors, one for each alleged victim.
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
GILLETTE — The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County Courthouse Jan. 4 for his pre-trial conference on five felony charges, including two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of a credit card.
Hightman was charged in May with stealing thousands of dollars from the bank account of Irene Gakwa, 33, who had been living with him in Gillette prior to the alleged thefts. He also allegedly ran up two of her credit cards and deleted a Gmail account of hers, sometime between when she was last heard from Feb. 24, 2022, and reported missing by family March 20, according to court documents.
Because of the “magnitude” of the case, County Attorney Nathan Henkes and Hightman’s public defender, Dallas Lamb, each asked the judge to set a 10-day trial, rather than the five trial days tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 6.
Lamb said that a pre-trial motion that would affect scheduling may be coming before the trial occurs.
Without specifying exactly what the motion would be, Henkes said that the motion Lamb files could impact where and how the trial is held, noting that finding a jury may be difficult when controlling for neutrality and pre-trial exposure to the case.
In Wyoming, a trial may be transferred outside of the county if the court finds enough prejudice against the defendant within the county that it decides the defendant can't get a fair and impartial trial there.
From Wyoming News Exchange