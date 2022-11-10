Moorcroft woman accepts plea deal on child abuse charges
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Karey Hedlund of Moorcroft has accepted a plea deal related to the 16 separate counts of child abuse and one of aggravated assault and battery with which she was originally charged.
Hedlund’s alleged victims, some of her adopted children, accuse her of years of mental and physical abuse.
According to reports from a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an investigation was launched at the beginning of June 2021 in response to a report of “abusive and neglectful behavior.”
The victims reported numerous incidents of cruel and physical abuse at Hedlund’s hands.
At the change of plea hearing, Judge James Michael Causey approved a plea agreement in which Hedlund will plead guilty to one charge of felony child abuse involving slapping a juvenile victim in the mouth and one charge of felony child abuse involving hitting a juvenile victim’s hands with a mallet.
Hedlund also agreed to plead no contest to a felony child abuse charge involving “cruel confinement,” in which she is alleged to have locked a juvenile victim in a room.
All three counts carry a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
The court having decreed that Hedlund is guilty of all three counts, a pre-sentence investigation will now be completed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Field Services Division, prior to sentencing.
The court reserves the right to reject or accept the plea agreement on receipt of the results of this investigation.
Man who called 911 ends up getting arrested
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 58-year-old man who reported he’d been stabbed in the head ended up being arrested for reckless endangerment early in the morning on Nov. 3.
Shortly before 5 a.m., the man called the Sheriff’s Office to report that his sister, 56, had stabbed him in the head with a machete.
He said he took the machete away from her and broke it, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Deputies responded to the mobile home in the 6500 block of South Douglas Highway. The man had blood on his face, head and neck. He was treated for a cut on the left back part of his head, Reynolds said.
The sister told deputies that her brother was talking to his wife on the phone, and she told him to get off the phone. He started yelling at her and approached her aggressively in the kitchen, Reynolds said, and she became concerned for her safety.
She said she grabbed a machete from the wall to defend herself. She had a cut on her left palm and right ankle, and there was blood on her clothes.
Investigators determined the man was the aggressor and arrested him for reckless endangerment, Reynolds said.
Colorado man charged with murder pleads not guilty
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Coloradan accused of shooting another man in the head in Pine Bluffs pleaded not guilty in court here on Nov. 3.
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios Romero, entered his plea in Laramie County District Court through a translator.
Turcios Romero is accused of shooting and killing Olvin Yonairo Montoya Ramirez, 37, also of Colorado, over Labor Day weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, Turcios Romero remained in custody at the Laramie County jail. His bond was set at $500,000 cash.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched the afternoon of Sept. 4 to the 300 block of County Road 161 for a reported assault with a gun. They found Montoya in a garage with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died.
A witness said Turcios Romero was visiting the witness’ home; they were drinking beer and talking about Turcios Romero’s relationship issues. Montoya arrived later. The three apparently had worked together.
The witness said Turcios Romero’s girlfriend arrived and “demanded” the keys to her vehicle from Turcios Romero, who gave them to her, and she “left at a high rate of speed.”
Turcios Romero pulled a small handgun from his waistband and “said something like ‘This is what you get’ before shooting (Montoya) once,” the affidavit says.
The witness went inside his house, where he told his family to lock the doors and call 911. Turcios Romero reportedly went to the front door and yelled for his keys, which the witness said he did not have, telling Turcios Romero to leave. Turcios Romero then got on the witness’ son’s bike and rode away, the witness said.
Turcios Romero surrendered to law enforcement the following day. He admitted to detectives that he’d shot Montoya. He said he didn’t know why he did it.
Judge Thomas Campbell scheduled a jury trial to start March 13.
Man sentenced for attempting to escape detention
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Michael Tabor, 38, pleaded guilty to escape from official detention in Fourth Judicial District Court on Nov. 3.
During his arraignment for a separate crime March 28, Tabor attempted to flee Sheridan County Circuit Court, prompting a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy to use force to regain control of Tabor. This use of force included the deployment of a Taser.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the state chose to withdraw from the plea agreement for modification.
Citing Tabor’s criminal history, including two convictions since being jailed, the state recommended Tabor finish his remaining 60-day jail time before being turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Defense attorney Jonathan W. Foreman requested the court allow Tabor to serve his sentence concurrently, as opposed to a split sentence from his previous charges.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Tabor to 18 to 36 months at Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended in favor of a 280 day split sentence at Sheridan County Jail.
This is to be followed by two years of supervised probation, after which Tabor must enroll in and complete inpatient treatment as defined in the terms of his probation.
Man arrested on several charges
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man was arrested after confronting his girlfriend about their relationship early in the morning on Nov. 7.
Police officers arrested Jesse Jensen, 41, for a number of charges, including felony destruction of property and stalking.
At about 3 a.m., Jensen’s girlfriend, 39, reported that he arrived near the 100 block of North Highway 14-16 to confront her and a 44-year-old man about their relationship status. Jensen had tracked her down by using her phone’s location, Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said.
The 39-year-old and the 44-year-old man were in a 2013 Ford pickup when Jensen allegedly used his 2001 Ford pickup to block them. While trying to stop, he hit the 2013 pickup twice, causing more than $1,000 of damage.
When Jensen saw officers arriving, he parked the truck and ran away on foot and was eventually found in the fields north of Wyoming Downs on Westover Road, Wasson said.
Officers later found an open whiskey bottle on the floor of his truck.
Jensen was arrested for felony destruction of property, stalking, reckless driving, interference with a police officer and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly distributing marijuana
POWELL (WNE) — After three high school students returned late from their lunch break and allegedly smelled like marijuana, a Powell man in his 60s was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
Kenneth Mark Hunter was charged with three counts of distributing a controlled substance to persons under the age of 18.
According to an affidavit written by school resource officer Matt Koritnik, three Powell High School students returned late from their lunch period on Oct. 26 with the smell of marijuana on their clothes.
Powell High School Principal Tim Wormald, assistant principal Steve Lensegrav and Koritnik were involved in interviewing the three students who allegedly demonstrated signs of being under the influence.
According to the affidavit, all three confirmed that they went to Hunter’s home, where they smoked part of a joint provided by Hunter.
Koritnik obtained a warrant for Hunter’s home later in the day.
Officers said they found a metal bucket in the bathroom that contained “some recently burnt items.” Burnt material was also found in the toilet. Hunter claimed he was putting out a small fire in the bathroom.
Two packages of what was suspected to be marijuana were also found as well as used liquid cartridges and one “Extrax THC Vape pen.”
Hunter was arrested on the distribution charge as well as three felony charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Hunter is charged with an additional third or subsequent offense felony possession from earlier in October. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of justice.
Hunter is currently released on a $10,000 cash bond.