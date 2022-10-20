Man pleads not guilty in 30-mile high-speed chase
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of stealing a pickup truck, with a trailer towing another pickup truck, then leading law enforcement officers on a 30-mile high-speed chase between Gillette and Wright has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged theft and chase.
Cohan J. Foster, 18, pleaded not guilty Oct. 5 to two counts of felony theft and misdemeanor counts of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless driving. He waived his preliminary hearing Sept. 20 and was bound over to District Court.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Campbell County Recreation Center the afternoon of Sept. 14 to backup police officers on a traffic stop of a gray 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck pulling a long flatbed trailer with a white Ford pickup on it.
As the deputies arrived, a passenger in the truck exited the Dodge, at which point Foster sped off. The deputies pursued the truck as it sped east on Shoshone Avenue, then south on Highway 59 where two Highway Patrol troopers joined the pursuit.
Police told deputies the truck was stolen and that the driver, Foster, had extraditable warrants out of Texas.
The driver ran three red lights and drove the stolen truck at speeds between 70 and 97 mph throughout the course of the 30-mile pursuit.
A Sheriff’s deputy placed road spikes near Breene Road about nine miles from Wright, which Foster ran over, flattening his tires on the Dodge. The truck eventually came to a stop.
The vin number on the Dodge confirmed it as reported stolen in Gatesville, Texas. Two guns were reported stolen with the vehicle as well. A search of the truck found a Russian pistol that matched the description of one of the stolen guns, according to court documents.
The white pickup the stolen Dodge was hauling had not been stolen.
Grocery store employee charged with felony theft
POWELL (WNE) — A former Blair’s Market employee was arrested on Oct. 12 on charges of felony theft and parole violation after allegedly stealing $1,936.74 from the business.
Angel Burt, 24, who was on probation for stealing from her previous employer, told Powell Police Officer Paul Sapp that she had stolen roughly $200 from the business because she “needed extra money” to pay bills, according to his affidavit.
A Blair’s Market manager told the officer that Burt had stolen at least $500 and had paperwork to support his claim. The money was allegedly taken over a period of days, according to the affidavit.
Burt was arrested and taken to the Powell Law Enforcement Center for theft and parole violation.
At the time, $191.07 was found in her wallet, and according to the affidavit, she admitted all of the money was stolen from Blair’s Market.
The amount totaled by Blair’s Market was found to be over $1,000, which made the theft charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor.
Burt was on six months of probation for misdemeanor theft from her previous employer, with nine days of incarceration suspended.
Following last week’s charges, a petition has been filed to revoke Burt’s probation, which stipulated that she obey all local and federal laws. In 2021, she was convicted of stealing less than $1,000 from her previous employer.
Jackson man hospitalized after hunting dispute
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man was severely injured along the Greys River Road last Saturday evening when two unidentified men beat him up during a hunting excursion.
The man’s father, Noble Handley, has asked that his son’s name not be printed, out of fear of retaliation.
Handley said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridger-Teton National Forest.
His son, who’s in his early 30s, had returned with his friend to their camp with an elk they butchered and tagged with one of their tags.
“They had discovered an elk that had been likely down for at least a couple hours,” Handley said. “[My son and his friend] proceeded to debate what they should do, and about 20 minutes later, they started butchering it.”
So as not to waste the meat, Handley’s son and his hunting partner claimed the found elk as their own.
The latter man was also beaten, although not as severely as Handley’s son. He drove Handley’s son from the Greys River area back to Jackson, where he was admitted to St. John’s Health with severe trauma.
Handley gathered from his son that he had spoken to the guys who attacked him earlier that day. The men told his son that they had shot a cow and a four-point elk, which they said was down the road. The elk Handley’s son found was not down the road, Handley said, and it was a five by six, so the men didn’t connect the elk they found to the one the other men had shot.
The three attackers are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s. One suspect in particular is of interest: a man with a rifle-recoil cut on his nose.
Handley’s son was released from St. John’s on Monday and is now receiving further treatment in Billings, Montana.
“Both sides of his jaw are broken; multiple teeth are misplaced,” Handley said.
CPD arrest man sought on violent charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne police early Tuesday arrested a man wanted for multiple violent felony charges, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.
At approximately 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel on Fox Farm Road.
Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the woman were allegedly traveling in a vehicle together and had a verbal altercation, according to the release.
The woman reportedly asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, but Baumstarck refused. He then allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while driving. The woman tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but Baumstarck allegedly pulled her back and attempted to strangle her.
Baumstarck pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, and the woman reportedly screamed for help. An employee heard the scream, approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door, at which point the woman was able to escape.
Baumstarck reportedly then drove away from the scene.
Officers determined Baumstarck had felony warrants out of Colorado. Officers also completed a probable cause affidavit for strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, kidnapping and reckless endangering with a firearm.
Later that afternoon, police discovered that Baumstarck was at a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street. At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed him leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Deming Drive and Ames Avenue, the release said.
Baumstarck was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on the charges listed above.