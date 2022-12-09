APTOPIX WCup Croatia Brazil Soccer

Croatia's players celebrate after the penalty shootout during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Education City Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

 Martin Meissner/AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated.

Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.


