Postcard of passenger train engine UPRR No. 7022 around 1920, stopped just short of a grade-level crossing in Laramie with the west side of the Johnson Hotel in background. The photographer was standing on Grand Avenue, looking northeast. An engineer is oiling the cylinders as passengers get on and off at the temporary station at 1st Street and Ivinson Avenue (the original station burned in 1917). Note the two crossing gates that are up to allow traffic to proceed across the tracks as the engine idles.

 Laramie Plains Museum Collection/Courtesy

Editor’s note: This is the third part of a three-part series about the history of the West Side in Laramie.

There was a time when Laramie residents took their lives in their hands to cross from one side of town to the other.

Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum who came to Laramie in 1965 to teach at the University of Wyoming.

