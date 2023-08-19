SPORTS-CSU-COUNTING-ON-REVAMPED-OFFENSIVE-1-DP.jpg

Colorado State University head coach Jay Norvell talks with QB Clay Millen (11) during a scrimmage at Canvas Stadium on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)

 ERIC LUTZENS

FORT COLLINS — For Colorado State to achieve its bowl dreams this year, the Rams are going to have to pass-block.

CSU gave up 59 sacks for 399 yards last year, with both marks the worst among 131 FBS teams, and quarterback Clay Millen was pummeled 55 times as the Rams’ leaky front allowed 4.92 sacks per game.

