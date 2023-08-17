LLWS Japan Cuba Baseball

Cuba starting pitcher Luis Gurriel throws to a Japan batter during the first inning of a game at the Little League World Series tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in South Williamsport, Pa.

 Associated Press

SOUTH WILIAMSPORT, Pa — A long way from home and playing in its first Little League World Series game ever, Cuba allowed just one hit Wednesday, but got no-hit in a 1-0 loss to Japan in an opening round game.

The Cuban team received a polite reception from the nearly 8,000 people in Volunteer Stadium, typical of the appreciation international teams receive at the LLWS. But the Cubans didn't have many true fans.

