Little League Baseball

Alfredo Despaigne leading his Cuban teammates as they arrive at Penn College for the Little League World Series picnic on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Williamsport, Pa.

 Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts Wednesday — Cuba.

Bayamo Little League beat Habana del Este Little League 6-2 to become the first Cuban team to qualify for the tournament back in March.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus