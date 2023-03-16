Rangers Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak, center, celebrates his goal with Dmitry Orlov, Charlie McAvoy, Tyler Bertuzzi and David Krejci during the third period of an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Boston.

BOSTON — In a season full of extreme numbers, the Boston Bruins know exactly what value they put on winning the most games in NHL history.

“Zero,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said last week, a day before Boston became the fastest team in history to 50 wins. “Bottom of anything I care about.”

