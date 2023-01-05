Bills Hamlin Football

A sign sits along a fence outside UC Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln remains hospitalized on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced in a statement on Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

"The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resuscitated on the field during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday night.

