Bills Hamlin Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks to reporters at the NFL football team's facility Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Having spent the past several months meeting President Joe Biden, raising millions of dollars for his charitable foundation and promoting the benefits of CPR training, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin can focus now on the next big objective in his life: returning to football.

Wearing a red woolen cap and a Bills blue pullover, Hamlin sat at the podium on Tuesday and said his heart — the one that stopped beating some four months ago during a game in Cincinnati — was, as he put it, "still in the game."

