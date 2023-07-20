CHEYENNE — From twirling in the streets of downtown during the early 20th century to filling the modern-day Buckin’ A Saloon with cowboys and cowgirls at Frontier Park, dance remains a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
CFD Old West Museum associate director and curator Mike Kassel said he doesn’t believe the 10-day rodeo would be the world-renowned event it is today without people having the chance to dance. It has always been a part of life, and he said Western communities wanted a pathway to meet new friends, sway in the arms of their romantic interest or celebrate their time away from the hard work of the agriculture industry.
To have a minstrel or band come together was a special treat, and Kassel said it would always bring people together. It would only be natural for feet to move to the strum of the tune at weddings, festivals or fairs, and soon enough, CFD would be no different.
“In America’s Old West, dance became a social activity of utmost interest and importance,” wrote Richard Duree for the Folk Dance Federation of California. “Though American and European folk dance were both developed in an impoverished life of hard, unending toil, with wealth concentrated in the hands of an elite few, America was unique. One was not bound by social strata — a new and unique concept in history, which allowed an unrestrained mixing of all levels of society and the possibility of aspiring to higher economic and social status.”
The first Cheyenne Frontier Day was imagined as a social event by the organizers in 1897, but Kassel said there were no records of any dances. He said it was difficult because it was hosted right by the railroad tracks, where crowds got off the train and watched animals buck and cowboys put their best foot forward. When the afternoon affair came to an end, everyone went home.
But aspirations got larger with the second Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Kassel said it called for a dance. The trend stuck with bands imported from across the country featuring the music that was most popular for the time playing into the night, and Kassel said Native Americans would also show up and perform their own dances.
While visitors and entertainers still travel hundreds of miles to play in the capital city, the location for the dances didn’t always fall within Frontier Park. Kassel said the dances for the first few decades all took place in the downtown area, beginning near what’s now the Cheyenne Depot Plaza and quickly spreading to different streets.
“You would frequently have bands that would set up on city streets, which were dirt at the time,” he said. “They would set up bleachers on either side of the street, where you could have people watching other people dance, and they would stretch sail canvas across the road so that people could dance without getting their shoes muddy.”
He said it was often raucous, and musicians and performers would have competing venues that popped up in empty lots or even burned-down buildings.
Where the Hynds Building and the “hole” are today, the legendary Inter-Ocean Hotel once stood, but a gigantic fire brought the building to the ground. Kassel said it was a beautiful space and one of the finest hotels in this part of the country.
“In 1912, Cheyenne Frontier Days decided to have their dances in the ruins of the old hotel,” he said. “They swept up all the debris, and there was this beautiful floor that was still there and made of tile. That’s where the bands would play until they built the Hynds Building in 1920.”
The venues weren’t the only difference between the modern-day celebration and now. Kassel said jazz and ragtime music were the most popular of the time, which would have left couples swing dancing, doing the jitterbug and Charleston before World War II. It also wouldn’t have been shocking to see flappers.
Country-western music and the dancing to go along with it wouldn’t come until the 1950s, but there were fiddle tunes that could still be traced to the 1920s and 1930s. These would foreshadow the depths of country music and dance that influence Cheyenne Frontier Days and the West now.
Before country-western music arrived, the venues changed for dance at the rodeo. Lively music and dancing in the downtown area, where residential neighborhoods were, gave way to a load of complaints, especially from the volunteers running the rodeo, who had to head to the park early in the morning. Kassel said the Frontier Days Committee decided to build what was known as the old pavilion in 1929, where the carnival is now, which was a giant dance hall.
“They were still doing jazz bands, but some of the things that they did at CFD started becoming a tradition, and people loved doing it,” he said. “One of the favorites was the dime-a-dance, where you would have to pay a dime to go out onto the dance floor, and you could dance through one or two songs.
“Then there would be attendants that would have this gigantic rope, a hawser, and they would sweep everybody off the floor. They would actually push everybody out. And then to come back into dance for the next one — you had to pay another dime.”
The old pavilion was utilized for traditions such as the dime-a-dance until around 1957, but it was a pole barn that was seen as a fire trap. Committee chairs decided to move the location to the Old West Museum, and the carriage hall was the home of concerts and dances until 1978, when the Buckin’ A Saloon was erected. It was a cinder block structure before it was torn down, and entertained guests found good old-fashioned fun in the tent on the outskirts of the midway.
The renowned tent filled to the brim for 10 days with the two-step, cowboy cha cha, polka 10-step, West Coast swing and more isn’t the only spot in town, though.
“If you’re doing it in the Outlaw Saloon, the Cadillac (Ranch Bar) or dancing anywhere else in Cheyenne, you’re taking part in an old Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition that has always been a part of the show,” said Kassel. “And it always will be.”
Dance Spirit Dance Studio owner Dave Urquidez is one of the professional dancers and teachers that can be found gracefully moving his way throughout Cheyenne during Frontier Days, as well as a crew chief lead responsible for animal recovery and ensuring the CFD arena is safe for cowboys and livestock.
He followed his passion and received his master’s in dance and theater from the University of Florida, but has watched country-western dance and music evolve firsthand in his 73 years of life. He grew up in Wyoming, and his parents wore many hats as ballroom dancers and ranchers.
Being a little boy, he didn’t really want to dance, but his parents had four boys and four girls that were destined to partner up. He’s tackled every dance you could think of, whether it be ballet, ballroom, Latin or jazz, and taught at educational institutions throughout southeast Wyoming.
His most popular specialty has been country-western dancing, and he has been teaching classes at the Outlaw Saloon since 1992. Every Wednesday, he shows beginners how it’s done, and he just finished up a series on country swing dancing in preparation for Frontier Days.
When it comes to taking part in dancing at Cheyenne Frontier Days, the dance instructor had a few recommendations for beginners. He said to start with country swing, and get a basic sense of balance and rhythm before working into the two-step and cowboy cha cha, which are most commonly used in cowboy clubs.
There are also options, depending on whether you’re looking to garner romance or get into a group line dance for a hoot and a holler.
“Well, there are different strokes for different folks,” he said. “But two-step seems to be the first level and country swing. Then you get into your country waltzes, which is a little bit more romantic. Now, we have the influence of nightclub two-step, which is a very romantic step that people really like. But still, your waltzes and your two-steps seem to be the biggest representative of what brings people to dance country-western.”
No matter how visitors decide to partake, Urquidez said it is mesmerizing to see the crowds come together at different venues and dance.
“It just inspires you to keep doing what you’re doing, and keep providing them with what they like,” he said. “And what’s really surprising, they still keep backtracking to the traditional dances.”
Urquidez has always been amazed how naturally dance brings the community together and how intertwined it is with the 10-day rodeo. People still come from all over the world and get their cowboy boots on the dance floor for different styles of country-western, whether that be couple dancing or group line and square dancing.
“Music in itself brings people together,” he said. “Even though we have different types of music within the country, you have your true old-style country to your newer-style country. But it still ties what I call those shoelaces together.”