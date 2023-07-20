CHEYENNE — From twirling in the streets of downtown during the early 20th century to filling the modern-day Buckin’ A Saloon with cowboys and cowgirls at Frontier Park, dance remains a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

CFD Old West Museum associate director and curator Mike Kassel said he doesn’t believe the 10-day rodeo would be the world-renowned event it is today without people having the chance to dance. It has always been a part of life, and he said Western communities wanted a pathway to meet new friends, sway in the arms of their romantic interest or celebrate their time away from the hard work of the agriculture industry.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

