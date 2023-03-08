Giants Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plays during an NFL divisional round playoff game on Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Daniel Jones turned one decent season into a mega-money contract that raises the standard in the NFL.

Once the New York Giants gave Jones a deal worth $160 million over four years — $82 million is reportedly guaranteed for the first two seasons — the price tag went up for quarterbacks around the league. Way up.

