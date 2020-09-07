Name: Dave Keiter
Residence: Hillsdale, Laramie County
Profession: Ranching
Education: Bachelors of Science Business Administration
Experience: 12 years Information Technology McDonnell Douglas Corporation
24 years Bluecross Blueshield of Wyoming, retired Vice President of Operations
18 years cow/calf producer Laramie County
29 years Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Committee and Cheyenne Kiwanis Club
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/964706430704241
What motivated you to run for this position?
Our three youngest children attended/graduated the Burns elementary school and Burns Jr./Sr. High School programs. Emily and Gracie are now attending the University of Wyoming as Junior and Freshman respectively. Being parents of students in the LCSD#2 system for the better part of twenty years has given me insight into the dedication of the parents, teachers, and staff in providing a quality education and life experience for all students in the system. Be it participation in sports, FFA, FCA, or FBLA, learning experiences were always available. I now desire to give back some of that benefit that my family and kids received by performing as a Trustee on the School Board.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
As we all know, there is always room for improvement in any human endeavor. I want to bring my business experience to the Board to support the development of educational opportunities of students in the district and also continue to grow a beneficial business structure that district teachers and staff will want to be a part of going forward.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I think all candidates for the LCSD#2 Trustee positions have a desire to give back to the community that they are a part of and want to see that current and future students of the district receive the best education and life experiences that can be made available to them. Schools are building future leaders of our country and we as members of the community need to ensure that they are given the tools and knowledge to handle that responsibility.