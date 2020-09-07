Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE OVER THE INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT. WIND GUSTS 35 TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT AND FOOTHILLS BETWEEN LARAMIE AND CHEYENNE, INTERSTATE 25 BETWEEN THE COLORADO STATE LINE AND GLENDO. CITIES OR COMMUNITIES IMPACTED INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO CHEYENNE, CHUGWATER, WHEATLAND AND GLENDO. * WHEN...MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. DAMAGE MAY OCCUR TO TREES AND POWER LINES, POSSIBLY LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THERE WILL BE A FLASH FREEZE AS THE COLD FRONT PASSES ON MONDAY EVENING. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL FROM THE 60S TO THE 20S IN UNDER 4 HOURS, AND WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL OFFICIALLY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&