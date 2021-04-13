ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently welcomed David Jarrell to the Board of Directors.
Dave Jarrell and his wife, Heather Jarrell, moved to Rock Springs in 2017. It did not take long for the couple to feel comfortable in Rock Springs. Often, they are seen volunteering at events in Downtown such as the annual Rods and Rails Car Show, Blues and Brews and the Broadway Theater.
As with most newcomers, the couple were quite nervous about the big move; however, the community warmly greeted them from the beginning.
“It was actually just a huge sigh of relief,” Dave Jarrell said in a press release. “It’s like being on ‘Cheers,’ here in town. Everyone knows your name.”
Dave Jarrell is a Journeyman Electrician by trade. He has worked in commercial and industrial construction for more than 20 years. He was recruited in Houston, Texas from Atlanta, Georgia where he worked for FMC in oil and gas for four years as a project and facilities supervisor before being relocated to Rock Springs in the Trona industry. He is currently working for J.R. Simplot.
"I'm loving every minute of it,” he said. "It's a fantastic place to work here in Rock Springs."
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.