YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking a scoring record once considered untouchable — and, in some ways, remains so.

Detroit Mercy's star guard is 19 points away from surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA's career scoring leader. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday needing 26 to break "Pistol" Pete's revered mark that has stood since 1950.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus