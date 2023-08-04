US Basketball

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, left, drives against Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic during training camp for the United States men's basketball team on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Jalen Brunson could be on his honeymoon right now. He's playing for his country instead.

Let this serve as incredible proof of how badly Brunson wanted to play for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month: He and his now-wife moved their wedding to make it happen. Instead of getting married on Sept. 2, as was the plan, Brunson and Ali Marks got married this past Saturday.

