The first major issue at the most recent Dayton City Council meeting was, of course, the well project. The funding for it is beginning to fall into place, but there are some issues with the actual drilling of the well itself.
Treasure Valley Drilling and Pump, the primary municipal well driller in the Boise area, is more than a year overscheduled and does not plan to bid on the project. So to help Dayton out he referred Aaron Beutler to one of his competitors, Hydroresources based out of Ft. Lupton Colorado, to see if he could get it done quicker.
Several questions about financing the project were passed around. Once the city is approved for the Department of Environmental Quality loan, the five-year clock starts ticking on the Community Development Block Grant grant. However, the interest rate clock on the DEQ loan does not start until the city starts drawing on that loan. Since the city is experiencing an uncontrollable issue, the aforementioned lack of a driller, the loan timer will not begin until then.
There is money set aside through the American Rescue Plan Act for grants; however, the Idaho Legislature has not yet released eligibility requirements for those funds. If they choose to use the current eligibility rules, Dayton will not be eligible. The problem with ARPA funds is the money has to be used by 2024, so Dayton may be chosen as a recipient since their project is "shovel ready," allowing them to leapfrog other communities that are not.
The city’s loan application to the Department of Environmental Quality was formally reviewed and approved for the mayor’s signature.
Jay Nielson gave a presentation on affordable housing and multifamily dwellings in the city limits. One example he gave would be an accessory dwelling unit, an apartment made out of someone’s basement or some other sectioned-off section of the house. The key thing he stressed was the council needing to ensure that the landlord directly lives in the structure and is involved and responsible for the property, otherwise they could get apartments owned by someone outside of Dayton and the structure left to steadily get run down. He also suggested integrating those structures into the existing city layout so that the renters can integrate themselves into the community as opposed to pushing them all into some distant corner of the area.
To help counter unscrupulous contractors, he suggested that the council familiarize themselves with case law, instances where the law can legitimately be interpreted two ways so a judge must make the final decision. This would allow them to cite those instances to help influence those contractors or developers that the city's comprehensive plan and code have legal backing and precedence.
Next month he will be coming with a diagram showing possible areas for new home development. Aaron Beutler took the opportunity to say that many of the people coming to the area are looking for the small, quiet farm existence. Unfortunately, that doesn’t fit with the massive trucks and diesel tractors roaring up and down the road before dawn, and that’s just during harvest season. So to cut down on baseless noise complaints Aaron suggested that new homes be encouraged in the section of the dry farms above the canal commonly called “The Shelf.”
The final issue was concerning building permits. Richard Reeder, who is Dayton’s planning and zoning guy, said there needs to be an official ruling making any and all construction from the simplest of sheds to the most extravagant of homes require a building permit. What sparked this? Mayor Melvin Beutler’s proposed zipline for his grandkids. With Dayton becoming more urban, particularly around the school, there are more water, power and internet lines buried just a few feet below the surface that anybody with a shovel, let alone a backhoe, could destroy. So if you’re building anything bigger than a birdhouse, get a permit.