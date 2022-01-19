CHEYENNE – The deadline is approaching for those interested in applying to fill the vacant superintendent of public instruction position for the state of Wyoming.
Pursuant to Wyoming Statute §22-18-111(a)(i), the Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee is required to hold a meeting to select three people qualified to fill the vacancy to present to the governor for him to appoint a replacement for Jillian Balow, who resigned last week.
The meeting to hear speeches from interested persons and select three to forward to the governor will begin at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Douglas Inn in Douglas. The meeting is open to the public.
Applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest, a biography and/or resume, along with any other pertinent information, to Executive Director Kathy Russell at their earliest convenience. Applicants are then invited to present their interest in the position and qualifications before the State Central Committee at the Douglas meeting. Speaking times will be limited.
Applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 984, Cheyenne, WY 82003, delivered to 1714 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, or submitted via email to execdir@wyoming.gop by noon Thursday, Jan. 20. Anyone unable to submit the requested information by this time is asked to bring 75 copies of any materials he/she would like to submit to the State Central Committee members along with them to the meeting in Douglas.
Please note the letter of interest, biography or resume, and any additional documentation shall not exceed a total of 10 pages. Further, applicants attending the meeting of the State Central Committee in Douglas will also take questions from members. All applications received shall be considered public information and will be distributed freely without any limitations. Questions and comments should be directed to Russell at 307-234-9166.
The candidate appointed by Gordon will only be appointed to fill the remaining 12 months of Balow’s term. Later this year, Wyoming voters will elect a candidate to hold the position for the next four-year term.