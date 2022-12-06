Avalanche Flyers Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, left, makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers' Zack MacEwen approaches during the second period of an NHL game on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 Derik Hamilton/AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night.

Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.


