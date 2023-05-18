Stars Kraken Hockey

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta, left, celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken with teammate Joel Hanley during Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Dallas coach Pete DeBoer couldn't hide his joy when the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 in January.

DeBoer — fired by the Golden Knights after the previous season — chugged a beer in the locker room. "Nailed it," he said afterward.

