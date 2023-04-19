Mayor Pete Rust, along with the council and administration for the city of Green River, recognized Tom Jarvie, chief of police, for his 32 years of service during the council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Jarvie's last day was Friday, April 14.
GREEN RIVER – Chief Tom Jarvie, of the Green River Police Department, marked the end of his 32-year law enforcement career, the entirety of which was spent at the GRPD on Friday, April 14.
According to Reed Clevenger, city administrator, Jarvie graduated from the FBI National Academy and he is a veteran of the United States Army.
Jarvie became Police Officer 1 with the GRPD in 1991. Within the next year, he moved to Police Officer 2 and by 1997, he became Police Officer 3. He continued to move through the ranks, becoming corporal in July 1998. By June of 2003, he became a patrol sergeant for ten months before becoming a sergeant in investigations. Eventually, he became a lieutenant in 2012 and finally, the chief of police by 2018.
Clevenger said, “Chief Jarvie had a very good reputation of someone who could be counted on to provide leadership to his staff, provide a calming effect on situations - be it with personnel, other departments, agencies, resident or in the heat of the moment during the job.”
He added, “He had breadth of knowledge and tools to pull from because of what he learned and the organizations he was a part of. He could help simplify process and procedure when it comes to the laws, ordinances and statutes to help people easily understand in more of a layman’s terms.”
Clevenger mentioned that Shaun Sturlaugson has taken on the interim police chief position as they go through the process of finding and naming the next permanent replacement.
Mayor Pete Rust described what he admires most about Jarvie.
“Tom is just a genuine good guy; honest, caring, respectful, hardworking, kind, thoughtful and those who know him just describe him as a really good person and it's as simple as that,” said Rust. “Tom is respected within the police community, his fellow workers within the city and those community members who have gotten to know Tom over the 32 plus years of his service.