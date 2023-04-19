Tom and council

Mayor Pete Rust, along with the council and administration for the city of Green River, recognized Tom Jarvie, chief of police, for his 32 years of service during the council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Jarvie's last day was Friday, April 14. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – Chief Tom Jarvie, of the Green River Police Department, marked the end of his 32-year law enforcement career, the entirety of which was spent at the GRPD on Friday, April 14.

According to Reed Clevenger, city administrator, Jarvie graduated from the FBI National Academy and he is a veteran of the United States Army.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus