LIV Golf

Captain Bryson DeChambeau, of Crushers GC, reacts after winning on the 18th hole during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va.

 Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bryson DeChambeau sensed his game was close to delivering something special. Sunday in the LIV Golf-Greenbrier was more than he imagined.

DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus