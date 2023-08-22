POWELL — A Cody man facing a murder charge in connection with the 2021 death of his young daughter is asking for his trial to be moved out of Park County.

Moshe Williams’ attorneys say it will be too difficult to find 12 impartial jurors in the area given the large amount of publicity that the case has received.

