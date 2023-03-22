Miami Open Swiatek Out Tennis

In this April 2, 2022, file photo, Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot during the women's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

 Associated Press/File

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Defending champion Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Miami Open on Wednesday because of a rib injury that she is hoping will heal during a break from competition.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, also will sit out her country's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier matches against Kazakhstan on April 13-14.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus