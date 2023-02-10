Phoenix Open Golf

Scottie Scheffler putts for a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Defending champion Scottie Scheffler took the lead into the weekend in the WM Phoenix Open, with local favorite Jon Rahm right behind at TPC Scottsdale.

The second-ranked Scheffler played 25 holes Friday, completing a 3-under 68 in the first round and shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second to get to 10 under. He had a two-stroke lead over Rahm and Adam Hadwin when play was suspended because of darkness.

